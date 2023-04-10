April 4, 2023
Toby J. Birr, 46, of Dassel, passed away April 4, due to a car accident. A time for visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield. A memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Garland officiating. A private burial will be held later at Camp Ripley.
Toby was born Oct. 19, 1976 in Litchfield, to Arnold and June (Ruby) Birr. He was a 1995 graduate of Litchfield High School. “Chilly” served in the United States Marine Corps from 1996 to 2000 as an E5 Sergeant, in the light armored recon battalion, 1st LAR Charlie Company as a vehicle commander. He was a member of the American Legion. He went to Dunwoody College and belonged to the Local 15 Plumber Union. Toby loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a morel hunter and designed a morel clothing line. He loved to cook, garden and can. Toby was very creative and artistic. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends!
Toby is survived by his son, Gavin T. Birr of Cokato; his mother, June Birr; brothers, Shanon (Tammy) Birr and Brady (Catherine) Birr; nephews; Logan, Jacob and Simon Birr all of Litchfield. Left to celebrate Toby’s memory is his family, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Arnie Birr; grandparents, Alvin and Ann Birr, Harley and Evelyn Ruby.