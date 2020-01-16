Jan. 10, 2020
Todd ‘TJ’ Uecker Jr., 28, of Cokato, formerly Hutchinson and Stewart, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 10, at Hutchinson Health. Funeral service was Thursday, Jan. 16, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Organist was Sharon Barton. Congregational hymns were “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” Honorary casket bearers were TJ’s nephews, Milo and Peyton Pagel. Casket bearers were Brandon Bonnema, Kevin Halloff, JT Coughlin, Gavin Pendleton, Micah Uecker and Dan Nason.
Todd ‘TJ’ John Uecker Jr. was born October 18, 1991, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. He was the son of Todd John Sr. and Helen Marie (Kohlbacher) Uecker. TJ was baptized as an infant Nov. 10, 1991, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Stewart and Hutchinson.
TJ grew up in Stewart and Hutchinson and recently lived in Cokato. He was employed at Spectralytics in Dassel where he worked in production.
He enjoyed gaming online with friends, construction, remodeling and had a special interest in cars. TJ especially enjoyed spending time with his family, nephews and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
TJ is survived by his mother Helen Kohlbacher of Cokato; father Todd Uecker Sr. and his wife, Jodi, of Stewart; siblings, Felesha Pagel and her husband, John, of Gibbon, Jaden Uecker of Hutchinson, Micah Uecker of Stewart and Jordyn Uecker of Stewart; nephews, Milo and Peyton Pagel; grandparents, George and Rita Nelson of Litchfield, Dennis and Diana Klingbile of Ivanhoe and Robert Uecker of Buffalo Lake; great-grandmother Gladys Markgraf of Buffalo Lake; stepgrandparents James and Terri Sangren of Dassel; and many other relatives and friends.
TJ was preceded in death by his grandma Darlene Nelson; grandpa David Kohlbacher; great-grandparents, John and Lucille Stark and Nick and Johanna Grengs; uncle Chad Uecker; great-uncle John Stark; and cousin Christopher Ziemann.
