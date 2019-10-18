Oct. 11, 2019
Tom A. Costigan, 79, of Litchfield died Friday, Oct. 11, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Celebration of life will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield, with a memorial service beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Thomas Allan Costigan was born at Buffalo Center Hospital in Iowa, June 22, 1940, to Laurence and Marjorie Costigan. Growing up in Buffalo Center presented many opportunities for Tom (nicknamed “Biggs” for his quite large head!). He loved sports, learning and “extra-curricular” activities!! He excelled in all of these areas. He graduated from high school in 1958 and went on to college at what was then Mankato State University. He built his life around his passions and was committed to volunteering and participating in many groups, sports, musical activities, and leadership opportunities that contributed to the communities in which he lived.
Tom pursued the woman of his dreams and married JoAnn Carrie Steffensen in 1959, at the young age of 19. After college graduation in 1961, Tom and JoAnn moved to Mapleton, Minnesota, where Tom worked as a librarian at the high school. Their first child, Terri JoAnn, was born in 1962. In 1963, they moved to Litchfield, where Tom worked at the high school as a librarian and coached high school golf team for three years.
Tom and JoAnn had two more children, Todd Allan, born May 10, 1966 and Timothy Arthur, born May 16, 1969. Tom loved spending time with his family and many awesome vacations to Duluth, Black Hills, a trip around Lake Superior and a camping/ski trip to Vail, Colorado, were among the highlights. He spent many, many hours going to every activity that his kids participated in from sports to music. He never stopped supporting Litchfield athletics and the community.
Tom’s involvement in the community included two terms as a city councilman, charter member of Litchfield Eagle’s Club and a Charter member of Litchfield Male Chorus. He served on the Police Commission, Library Board and Airport Commission. Tom was twice president of Litchfield Golf Club, twice president of Lion’s Club and longtime board member.
Tom left teaching in 1966 and worked in various sales jobs including radio, Encyclopedia Brittanica, car sales and insurance sales. He retired from insurance sales in 2006. He loved his job calling on high schools and colleges for Encyclopedia Brittanica. Tom’s favorite hobby was golf, which he ambitiously played until his health no longer supported him. He was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles, along with the daily cryptoquip, always part of his daily activities after retirement!
Tom and JoAnn celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Bugbee Resort in Paynesville in 2009. It was a marvelous time with grandkids and family. Lots of great food, charades, cards and Pictionary!
Tom is survived by his three children and their spouses, Terri Draxten (Fusi Suleimana), Todd Costigan (Annette Berger) and Tim Costigan (Iwona Boldt); four grandchildren, Karissa Chevallier (Christopher), Ian Draxten, Brett Boldt and Regina Costigan; one great-grandchild Sienna Chevallier; siblings, Mary Steen and Larry (Mick) Costigan (Lois); sisters-in-law, Christina Costigan, Dixie Costigan, Betty Mitchell, Clarine Steffensen, Jeanette Ennen, Deloris Steffensen and Susan Steffensen; brother-in-law Marvin Steffensen; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Costigan; mother and father Marjorie and Laurence Costigan; and brothers, Pat Costigan and John Costigan.
