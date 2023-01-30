Jan. 26, 2023
Tony W. Miller, 40, of Litchfield, formerly of South Haven, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 26, at his home. A memorial services to celebrate Tony's life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale with a gathering following at the funeral home.
Tony Wayne Miller was born March 30, 1982, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd. Tony grew up in South Haven, along with his four siblings. He attended school in Annandale, graduating with the Class of 2001. He worked as a driver for Clinic Cab before meeting his future bride. On Feb. 12, 2011, Tony was united in marriage to Lyudmila "Luda" Pererva in Kimball. They made their home in Litchfield, where Tony worked as a sandblaster for Rare Earth Coatings for over ten years.
Tony loved the outdoors and being in the presence of his family. He loved to fish, hunt, or master his skills grilling and smoking meat on his Gorilla grill. As a sports enthusiast, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, hockey, and football. In quieter times, Tony was also known to watch The Price is Right or a fishing show. His care for others and the willingness to give the shirt off his back to a friend in need, will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Luda of Litchfield; daughter, Brooklyn Welle of Rockville; siblings, Deanna (John) Laughton of Sartell, Nina (Danny) Alcox of Little Falls, Jennifer (Nate) Mettling of Zimmerman, and Trevor Winger of Buffalo; many nieces, nephews, other family members, and dear friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred "Pete" and Lois Winger.
Arrangements entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale.