Jan. 16, 2021
Travis M. Kachelmeier Marte, 27, of Stewart passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, in Stewart. Memorial service was Friday, Jan. 22, at Riverside Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Arnold Allison officiated. Keys by Jaydn Utecht. Worship leader was Jesse Utecht. Vocalist was Jaselyn Utecht. Songs were "Go Rest High On That Mountain," "I Can Only Imagine" and "Amazing Grace." Testimonies by Randy Rokala. Urn bearers were Kevin Carey and Vicki Kachelmeier.
Travis Michael Kachelmeier Marte was born May 12, 1993, in Waconia. He was the son of Kevin Carey and Vicki Kachelmeier. Travis was baptized as an infant June 12, 1993, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Glencoe, and later received his holy communion April 29, 2001, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson.
Travis was blessed with a fiancee, Nicole Johnson, and his two sons, Tyson John and Leo Jaxxon. He resided in Stewart.
He was employed as a welder at Doosan Bobcat in Litchfield. Travis was previously employed at Ag Systems and Millerbernd Manufacturing Company.
Travis enjoyed dirt biking, four-wheeling and rock collecting. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Travis is survived by his fiancee Nicole Johnson of Stewart; children, Tyson John and Leo Jaxxon; parents, Kevin Carey and his wife Jodi of Kerkhoven, and Vicki Kachelmeier and her fiance Gary of Hutchinson; siblings, Jayden Kruse of Hutchinson, Ashley Segna of Belle Plaine, Alex (Chuck) Johns of Henderson, Andrew Carey of Belle Plaine, Kiera Zimmel of Mankato, Ky Zimmel of Alexandria, Kenzie Walker of Kerkhoven, and Kaliyah Walker of Kerkhoven, grandparents, Gene Marte of Fort Mohave, Arizona, and John and Cheryl Kachelmeier of Silver Lake; many other relatives and friends.
Travis was preceded in death by his grandmother Phyllis Marte; and great-grandparents.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.