Troy R. Simmons, 55, of Forest City died Nov. 18, near Grove City. Funeral service was Friday, Nov. 22, at All Saints Lutheran Church in Darwin. Visitation was Thursday, Nov. 21, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home. Visitation was also prior to the service at the church. Interment was in St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Forest City.
Troy Richard Simmons, son of Charlie and Fritz (Nelson) Simmons, was born May 8, 1964, in Litchfield. He was baptized and confirmed at All Saints Lutheran Church in Darwin. Troy attended school in Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1982. He continued his education in taxidermy in Janesville, Wisconsin. Troy worked for Cenex in the tire repair shop and also as a taxidermist.
On July 26, 1986, he was united in marriage to Dana Wakefield at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. They made their home in rural Forest City. Troy loved the outdoors through hunting, fishing, trapping, camping and gardening. He also enjoyed cooking, crafting, woodworking and binge-watching movies among other things. He was a talented artist and will be remembered for his generous, fun loving personality. Spending time with his family was very important to him.
He is survived by his wife Dana Simmons of Forest City; son Mitch (Ali) Simmons of Darwin; daughter Casey Simmons (Kyle Moy) of Forest City; mother Fritz Simmons; brother Scott Kortz (Terri Mashek) of Darwin; sister Audrey Kortz of Elbow Lake; brother-in-law Bret (Mona) Wakefield of Hutchinson; nephews, Paul (Traci) Johnson and their family, Josh Wakefield, Jesse McWherter and Devin McWherter; aunts, uncle, cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles Simmons; uncle Roy Nelson; aunt Elvina Bergquist; sister-in-law Lorie Wakefield; and mother and father-in-law Alice and Richard Wakefield.
