April 26, 2022
Una Corrine Walter, 87, of Hutchinson passed away April 26 at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Monday at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment at a later date. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Sarah Jones. Organist was Charles Lietzau. Organist for special music was Tim Macik, “Shepherd Me, O God”. Congregational hymns were, “What a Friend We Have in Jesus”, “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” and “Amazing Grace, How Sweet the Sound”.
She was born Nov. 23, 1934, and raised on a farm nine miles north of Hector. She was the third of four children to Albert and Ella (Reckow) Dovenmuehle. Una was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Osceola Township, Bird Island. She graduated from Hector High School in 1952. Una started her adult life with the marriage to Mark Macik and they lived on a farm in rural Lake Lillian. She was an active farm wife and with the passing of her first husband, she maintained and managed the family farm while raising her six children. In November 1971, she married Ellis Rossell. In January 1987, she married Floyd Walter and they enjoyed almost 35 years of marriage.
Una was a person who loved people and enjoyed life. During her years of raising her family that included nieces, nephews, foreign exchange students and step-children, she motivated everyone to enjoy and participate in various activities from farm work to more enjoyable events such as swimming, fishing, horseback riding, ice skating, playing games, motorcycling, and lots of cards! She spent time entertaining, attending their sporting events, and caring for her grandchildren. During her lifetime she worked at a nursing home, a candy factory, the beet pile, a photography shop — while still taking time to travel. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ that was a comfort to her before she died. She was active in churches in many ways; teaching Sunday school, Bible school, attending Bible studies, youth leader, and funeral server. Other groups she enjoyed were, Los Charros Saddle Club, Retread Motorcycle, American Legion Auxiliary, and Young Neighbors Club. In her quieter times, she enjoyed gardening, quilting, stain glass window making, reading, and painting.
Una is survived by her five children, Janet (Robert) Kreie of Hutchinson, Tim (Ila) Macik of Lake Lillian, Kim (Marilyn) Macik of Baxter, Lola (Dave) Urban of Dassel, Marie (Dennis) Thomsen of Shakopee; her grandchildren, Michelle (Roger) Benrud, Marcia (Brad) Roberts-Seboe, Mark (Stephanie) Kreie, Mary (Steve) Hauser, Jeremy (Tracey) Kaping, Kathy (Brad Schultz) Kaping, Tessa (Joe) Horstmann, and Tait (Malarie) Thomsen; her great grandchildren, Emily Mollenhauer, Calvin and Clara Benrud, Trinity Roberts, Brenden (Alexis), Alex, and Kendall Seboe, Carson, Avery, Piper, and Brecken Kreie, Wyatt and Trent Kaping, Mya Schultz, Sofia Horstmann, Logan and Payton Thomsen; stepchildren, Colleen (Peter) Fank, Michael (Pam) Walter, Wayne (Pat) Walter, Dale (Jolene) Walter, and Jim (Julie) Walter; brother Glen (Donna) Dovenmuehle; and a plethora of step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews (including Lance Rossell), several foreign exchange students, and all who were in her care, or family circle.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Mark Macik, Ellis Rossell, and Floyd Walter; son Paul Macik; and two sisters, Mary Ann Koch and Norma Carstensen.
Her memory is cherished and blessed.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.