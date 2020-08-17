Aug. 15, 2020
Valeria Ann “Val” Landin, 70, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Aug. 15th, at The Hutchinson Health. A visitation for Valeria Ann “Val” Landin will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 21, at The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. A private graveside will be Saturday, Aug. 22nd at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lester Prairie. The Rev. Eric Nelson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Social distancing and masks are required.
She was born Aug. 31, 1949 in Fairmont, the daughter of Roy and Merva (Rippel) Landin. Valaria Ann Landin was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Triumph. She was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. She graduated from Lester Prairie High School in 1967.
Val went on to work at 3M in Hutchinson for thirty-seven years.
Survived by sister, Lois (Curt) Asche, Twylla Bauman and Holly (Steve) Kelzer; brothers, Kent “Swanny” Landin, Kurt (Denise) Landin and Kim (Deb) Landin; special daughter-in-law Wendy and Dennis Geyen and their sons Nicholas & Benjamin Geyen; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents Roy and Merva Landin, a son Josh Landin, sister Dawn, a sister-in-law Brenda Landin; and by a brother-in-law Weldon Baumann.
Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to chilsonfuneralhome.com.