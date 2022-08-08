Aug. 6, 2022
Vera Olga Bertha Meyer, 89, passed away Saturday at Augustana, Chapel View in Hopkins. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the church preceding the service. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Vera was born Feb. 13, 1933, in Collins Township, McLeod County, the daughter of John O. William Gorr and Ida (Henke) Gorr. Vera had five siblings. She enjoyed gardening, crochet, crafts, artwork, playing cards and bingo. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Vera was united in marriage to Marvin Dees and they had one son, Cory Dees. Vera was united in marriage to Harold R. Meyer in 1976. They shared 19 years together until Harold passed away in June 1995.
She is survived by her son, Cory Dees and Kathy McMullen; step-children, Ronald Meyer and his wife Sharon, Carol Dunn and her husband Philip; step-granddaughter, Michelle Neikirk and her husband Peter and their two children, Morgan and Joshua; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida Gorr; husbands, Marvin Dees and Harold Meyer; brothers, Vernon Gorr and Donald Gorr; sisters, Evelyn Meyer, Darlene Halstead and Marian Dvorak.
Reception to follow at Peace Lutheran Church.
Arrangements with Washburn-McReavy Chapel in Minneapolis.