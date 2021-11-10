Nov. 6, 2021
Verdella L. Demenge, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral Service is at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Layton Lemke. Organist is Paul Otte. Soloist is Chuck Thiel. Special music is “The Old Rugged Cross”, “Amazing Grace”and “The Lord’s Prayer”. Casket bearers are Tom Christensen, Jim Christensen, John Christensen, Chuck Thiel, Carson Evers and Nolan Evers.
Verdella Louise Demenge was born on May 3, 1929, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of Theodore and Louise (Thiel) Lueck. Verdella was baptized as an infant at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe.
On Nov. 3, 1946, Verdella was united in marriage to Marvin Demenge at his parents’ home in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with one daughter, Deborah. Verdella and Marvin resided in Hutchinson. They shared 49 years, 9 months of marriage, before the passing of Marvin on July 24, 1996.
Verdella was employed as a nurse’s aide in Glencoe before her marriage to Marvin. After their marriage, she worked at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing in Hutchinson until their daughter was born. Verdella was a former member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson and a current member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Verdella had a very strong faith and family values. She was very proud of the home that she and Marvin built and raised Deborah in. Verdella enjoyed spending time outdoors beautifying her yard. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating with her family. She adored her grandchildren and when her great-grandchildren arrived, they were the light of her life.
Verdella passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson, at the age of 92 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Verdella is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Michael) Brewer of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Stephanie (Matthew) Evers of Hutchinson, Steven (Emily) Marlow of St. Paul; great-grandchildren, Carson, Nolan, and Ethan Evers, Jack and Will Marlow; many other relatives and friends.
Verdella is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Louise Lueck; husband Marvin Demenge; brothers, Roy Lueck, Willmer Lueck, Alvin Lueck, Willard Lueck; sisters, Esther Hildebrandt, Adeline Kunkel, Irene Brathovde, Lorraine Miller, Lillian Peterson.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.