Aug. 14, 2022
Verl S. Laing, 80, of Hutchinson passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home. Funeral service was Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Memorials are preferred. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Abner Aguilar. Organists were, Connie McCormick and Evie Swanson. Duet by Clinton and Leah Anderson, “Sweet By and By” and “Farther Away”. Congregational hymn was “He Lives”. Eulogy by Ted Matthews and Buell Fogg. Casket bearers were, Richard Larson, Larry Sorensen, Roger Fratzke, Mike Fogg, David Otto, Tim Sirpless.
Verl Silas Laing was born on Nov. 18, 1941, in Spokane, Washington. He was the son of Ora and Minnie (Johnson) Laing. The family soon moved to Colville, Washington, where Verl attended the Seventh-day Adventist Elementary School. He went to Upper Columbia Academy at Spangle, Washington, his freshman year, and then attended Walla Walla Academy in Walla Walla, Washington for his last three years of high school.
In 1960, Verl moved to California to attend La Sierra College in Loma Linda. Not inclined toward college, Verl moved to Hutchinson in 1961, to work for his uncle, Earl Hansen in construction. This move had to be timed around the World Series that fall!
On June 9, 1962, Verl was united in marriage to Joyce Jorgenson in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with one son, Robert, Verl’s pride and joy! Verl and Joyce resided in Hutchinson. They shared 60 years of marriage.
Verl worked for his cousin, Dean Hansen, before becoming employed with Richard Larson Builders. In 1996, he became self-employed doing carpentry work. He enjoyed the customers and always tried to do a credible job.
He was a member of Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of Oakdale Country Club for 50 years.
Sports occupied Verl’s life, especially the New York Yankees! He took up golf in the 1960’s and it gave him hours of pleasure. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Verl passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home, at the age of 80 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Verl is survived by his wife, Joyce Laing of Hutchinson; son, Robert Laing and his wife, Teresa of St. Louis Park; grandchildren, Lance Corporal Oscar Laing and Rachel Laing; sister, Dorthy Weller of Vancouver, Washington; sister-in-law, Janice Otto of Hutchinson; nephew, David Otto of Bend, Oregon; nieces, Doreen Morgan of Vancouver, Washington, Carol Sirpless and her husband, Tim of Des Moines, Iowa; many other relatives and friends.
Verl is preceded in death by his parents, Ora and Minnie Laing; brothers in-law, Willard Weller and Robert Otto.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.