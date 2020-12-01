Nov. 29, 2020
Verna Mae Eleanor (Saukkola) Dahnke, 89, formerly of South Haven, died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 29, at Havenwood of Buffalo. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Fairhaven Cemetery. Verna's grandchildren will serve as urn bearers. Verna’s family requests in lieu of flowers or memorials, please consider reaching out to a friend or family member that has been isolated due to COVID restrictions. Verna loved mail and phone calls and she loved visits by family the most. Or please consider donating to a long-term care facility so that every facility has a tablet for family members and residents to stay in touch.
Verna Mae Dahnke was born March 3, 1931 in Kingston Township, the daughter of Karl Charles and Hanna Effina (Matsen) Saukkola. She was the youngest of 12 children. Verna attended Kimball Schools and graduated in 1946. She worked at the Welfare Department in Minneapolis after graduating. She met and married her “True companion”, Donald Dahnke Jan. 13, 1951. Don preceded her in death in 2002. Verna worked at 3M company for 26 years in both Hutchinson and St. Paul. She retired from 3M and moved to Lake Sylvia near South Haven, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren have fun at the lake. Don and Verna loved to travel and visit various places, especially out west near their son and family. Verna was a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and a current member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale where she enjoyed attending her church bible study and circle. She was also a member of the Annandale Improvement Club and Christian Women.
Verna was known for her strength and determination in the face of adversity. Her family always said she had “Sisu”, which is a Finnish term that means strength. She also had a good sense of humor and loved her family unconditionally. She enjoyed pontoon rides with family and friends and sitting on the deck watching the boats go by on Lake Sylvia. She loved photography and took a great deal of family photos and captioned most of them. She also liked to paint landscape pictures, and sing songs, especially in her later years!! During many phone calls she belted out Doris Day’s version of “Que Sera Sera”, other songs including; “Side by Side”, “Jesus Loves Me” (both the English and Finnish version) and her favorite, “I Come to the Garden Alone.” She enjoyed family and friend visits and always looked forward and treasured a card or note that appeared once or twice a week from her friend, Carol Kiland. She also had a special friend, Dorothy, who lived next door, that she loved to hang out with. We called them Thelma and Louise, as they would have late night conversations, snacks and singing sessions. Love of family was her number one priority.
Verna is survived by her three children, Melinda (Rod Gulbransen) of Falcon Heights, Julie (Jerry) Wolfsteller of Annandale, and Donald (Linda) Dahnke of Billings, Montana; grandchildren, Jay and Hanna (Nick Winkel) Wolfsteller, and Matt and Laura Dahnke; two great-grandchildren, Sloan Winkel and Calvin Wolfsteller; and many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.
In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by sisters and brothers, Helen Whitacre, Mary Hokkanen, Mabel and John Saukkola, Eva Hokkanen, Evelyn Dorn, Carl, Arthur, George, and Robert Saukkola. She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law Ruby and Carl Dahnke; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marlys and Gene Dillon.
Whenever the family would end visits or calls, we would always say we love you! She would always reply, I love you more. We all shook our heads and said, that is not possible!! LOVE AND MISS YOU FOREVER.
