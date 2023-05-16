May 5, 2023
Verna M. Rice, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away on May 5, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was May 16, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Brian Nehring. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Congregational hymns were “He Leadeth Me” and “My Faith Looks Up to Thee”. Casket bearers were Verna’s family.
Verna Marvelane Rice was born on Oct. 2, 1942, in Wishek, North Dakota. She was the daughter of John and Christine (Foerderer) Rath. Verna was baptized as an infant on Jan. 31, 1943, at Salem Lutheran Church, rural Wishek, North Dakota, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on June 9, 1957, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wishek. She received her education in Wishek, and was a graduate of the Wishek High School Class of 1960. After graduation, Verna lived with relatives and worked for a short time in Lodi, California. She was then employed as a nurse’s aide at Deaconess Hospital in Billings, Montana, Wishek Hospital in Wishek, Bismarck Hospital in Bismarck, and Dakota Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
On Oct. 7, 1967, Verna was united in marriage to Calmer “Cal” Rice at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck, North Dakota. This marriage was blessed with twin sons, Timothy and Steven. Verna and Cal resided in Breckenridge and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 55 years of marriage.
Verna was a homemaker until her sons started school. She then worked for Green Giant from 1975 to 1997, then at Northern Shoe Company from 1998 to 2005. Verna was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, and liked to help out at the church however she could.
Verna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed collecting recipes, canning, and freezing fruits and vegetables. Verna also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, and visiting with friends. She loved going to her sons’ softball games, and her grandchildren’s school musical and sporting events. Verna especially loved taking trips to North Dakota to visit with her and Cal’s families, and spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Verna passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 80 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Verna is survived by her husband, Cal Rice of Hutchinson; sons, Timothy Rice of Waconia, Steven Rice and his wife, Laura of Waconia; grandchildren, Ashley Rice, Adam Rice, Noah Rice; sister, Judy Kilbourn and her husband, Larry of Shawano, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Alma Rath of Wishek, North Dakota; many other relatives and friends.
Verna is preceded in death by her parents, John and Christine Rath; brothers, Arthur Rath, Walter Rath, Wilbert Rath and his wife, Tillie, Oscar Rath; sister, Irene Renschler and her husband, Harry; daughter-in-law, Jill (Graupman) Rice.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.