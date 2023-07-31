July 28, 2023
Verner Fenrich, 96, of Grove City, died on Friday, July 28, at his home. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 2, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Military honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Verner Ernest Fenrich the son of Charles and Alma (Hagen) Fenrich was born at home in Tenhassen Township, Martin County. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ceylon. He received his education at Dunnell School, Sherburn High School and later went through Agriculture VoTech after serving in the US Navy in 1945 and 1946. Verner was united in marriage to Hilda Bremer in Wilbert, on April 20, 1949. Together they lived in Ceylon until moving to Grove City in 1961. Along with farming, Verner sold seed corn, and was a crop hail adjuster for Farmer’s Mutual Hail of Iowa. He served on the Federal Land Bank Board and was active on the Grove City High School Board. He was the last living charter member of the Litchfield Immanuel Lutheran Church where he was active in the Men’s Bible study group, taught Sunday School, and served on several offices. He enjoyed traveling, bicycling, golfing, dancing, and playing shuffleboard and cards.
Verner is survived by his daughter, Barb Asmus; grandchildren, Lindsay (Scott) Yelle, Taylor (Amanda) Fenrich, Cameron (Rachel) Fenrich, Seth (Katie) Asmus, and Sara (Chris) Asmus Creger; 11 great grandchildren; his sister, Laura Nagel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda; parents, Charles and Alma; brother, Robert; sister, Lorraine; son, Dale.
