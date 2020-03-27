Vernetta Brinkmann, 88

March 23, 2020
Vernetta LaDonna (Grack) Brinkmann, 88, of Arlington, passed away in hospice on Monday, March 23, at her daughter’s home in rural Glencoe. Private funeral service was at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment following at High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. A public celebration of life will be at a later date. The Rev. Daniel Welch officiated.
Vernetta LaDonna (Grack) Brinkmann was born Dec. 15, 1931, at her home in New Auburn Township, Arlington. She was the daughter of Fred Jr. and Vera (Frauendienst) Grack. Vernetta was baptized as an infant Jan. 1, 1932, by Rev. Hans Werner at her parent’s home and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on April 14, 1946, by Rev. Alf. Streufert at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. She received her education first in a country school in Glencoe, and then attending First Lutheran Parochial School until the eighth grade.
Aug. 16, 1950, Vernetta was united in marriage to Arlund Edward Brinkmann by Rev. Edgar Streufert at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Vernetta and Arlund made their home on the family farm in New Auburn Township. Their marriage was blessed with one daughter Verona. Vernetta and Arlund shared over 37 years of marriage until Arlund passed away on April 14, 1988.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Vernetta was instrumental in running the family farm. In 2009 the farm became a century farm. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe.
Vernetta enjoyed gardening, reading, raising chickens, playing the piano and caring for others. She loved to travel including destinations to Europe, Israel, China, Australia, Canada and 30 states. Vernetta cherished her three dogs and spending time at home on the farm.
Vernetta passed away in hospice on Monday, March 23, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Glencoe, at the age of 88 years, 3 months and 8 days. Blessed be her memory.
Vernetta is survived by her daughter Verona Bussler and her husband Randy, of Glencoe; grandson Derek Bussler and his wife Lyndsay, of Bloomington; great grandchildren, Claire Busslerand and Jack Bussler;
nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Vernetta was preceded in death by her parents Fred Jr. and Vera Grack; husband Arlund Brinkmann; and special friend Wilmer Boeder.
