Apr. 5, 2021
Vernetta “Nettie” Hintz, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home at Prince of Peace Retirement Living in Hutchinson. Funeral services were Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Merline Duering. Eulogies and memories were by Vernetta’s family. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Soloist was Lucy Newcomb performing “Just A Closer Walk With Thee.” Congregational hymns were “Just As I Am” and “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.” Casket bearers were Matthew Rauch, Jacob Rauch, Joseph Farniok, Zachary Stender, Addison Landers and Kevin Swartzer.
Vernetta “Nettie” Lillian Hintz was born March 13, 1939, in Rogers. She was the daughter of Elder and Elsie (Meier) Sieloff. Vernetta was baptized as an infant on May 21, 1939, in Rogers and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth in June 1953 in Buffalo. She received her education at the Buffalo High School.
On Sept. 4, 1955, Vernetta was united in marriage to William Hintz of Hutchinson for 15 years. This marriage was blessed with three children, Coleen, Michael and Daniel. Vernetta and William resided in Hutchinson. They were divorced in 1971.
She was employed at 3M in Hutchinson for 27 years until she retired in 1997.
Vernetta enjoyed cooking and baking desserts, reading and watching her soap opera shows. In her earlier years, she liked taking care of her lawn, growing beautiful roses and walking her dogs. A couple highlights for Vernetta were flying to Illinois to see her granddaughters Sarah and Stephanie, and to Denver, Colorado, to visit her granddaughter Brianna. She also made several trips to Watertown, Minnesota, to visit her grandchildren Sheri, Amy and Joe. She cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.
Blessed be her memory.
Vernetta is survived by her children, Coleen (Jeffrey) Steffes of Watertown, Michael (Kimberly) Hintz of Bloomington, Illinois, and Daniel Hintz and his fiancée, Khanh Tran, of Westminster, Colorado; grandchildren, Sheri Stender, Amy Bauman, Joseph Farniok, Sarah Hintz, Stephanie Hintz and Brianna Hintz; great-grandchildren, Zachary Stender, Ashley Braegelmann, Addison Landers, Chase Bauman, Marissa Bauman and Rory Farniok; great-great-grandchild, Adeline Braegelmann; niece Debbie Rauch; many other relatives and friends.
Vernetta was preceded in death by her parents Elder and Elsie Sieloff; sister, Shirley Otto and her husband, Duane; and nephew Ronald Otto.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.