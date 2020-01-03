Dec. 29, 2019
Vernon D. Anderson Jr., 66, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, at Walt Home in Rochester. Memorial service was Friday, Jan. 3, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Kevin Oster. Organist was Shirlee Landskroener. Congregation hymns were “Beautiful Savior,” “God Loves Me Dearly” and “The People That In Darkness Sat.” Honorary urn bearers were Dan Baumetz, Mark Jergens and Dennis Wright.
Vernon Duaine Anderson Jr. was born Feb. 24, 1953, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. He was the son of Vernon and Elsie (Ohnemueller) Anderson Sr. Vernon was baptized as an infant in Cosmos and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of Hutchinson High School Class of 1971. He was a lifelong resident of Hutchinson, spending the last year in Rochester.
On Sept. 6, 1975, Vernon was united in marriage to Nancy Kliche. This union was blessed with one daughter, Alicia. They later divorced in 1995.
On Aug. 17, 2005, Vernon was united in marriage to Karen Larsen. They shared 14 years of marriage.
Vernon was employed at the Suzuki Dealer in Hutchinson, but spent most of his career as a coating operator for 3M in Hutchinson. Vernon was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He enjoyed golfing, motorcycling, boating, traveling and attending rock and roll concerts. He cherished the time he spent with his family.
Blessed be his memory.
Vernon is survived by his wife Karen Anderson of Hutchinson; daughter Alicia Goodson and her husband, Dan, of Rochester; stepson Mark Holm and his wife, Kellie, of Woodville, Wisconsin; brother Bob Anderson; first wife and mother of Alicia, Nancy Kliche; cousins, Tina Vejrosta and her husband Wayne and Alice Swartzrock and her husband Ken; and many other relatives and friends.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents Vern and Elsie Anderson; and sister Renae Anderson.
