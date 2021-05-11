May 8, 2021
Vernon Dale Rolstad, 84, passed away peacefully at home May 8. The world is a little less bright and our hearts our broken with our loss. A memorial service will be h 2:00 p.m., Friday May 21, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Ripley Cemetery.
He was born Dec. 26, 1936 in New Ulm. He was the son of Sidney and Alice (Hanson) Rolstad. He was baptized at Lake Hanska Church, confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Hanska, attended Hanska schools and farmed with his parents there. He contracted polio at age nine which caused life-long physical issues but he never let this deter him from his pursuits in life. In 1955, the family moved to Litchfield and farmed for two years. He started working at First District Association in 1957 and worked there for 40+ years.
He married his “one and only” (per Vern), Karen Nygaard Jan. 29, 1960. They were blessed with four children, Lori (Ron) Shoultz, Debra (Curtis) Monteith, Andrea Rolstad, and Jon (Kelly) Rolstad. He was so very proud of them.
They were also blessed with six grandchildren, Ryan, Peyton, Taylor, Meredith, Siver and Jenna. He couldn’t have shown his grandchildren any more love than he did…all were his favorites.
Vern loved playing cards and board games, puzzles, search a word, and games on his tablet. He couldn’t have loved socializing with family, friends and strangers any more than he did. If he could share a story about his past and the “good old days”, he was in his happy place and brought a smile or a laugh to so many people.
He is survived by his loving and caring wife Karen; four children; six grandchildren; two sisters, Phyliss and Sandra; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Alice; father and mother in-law Robert and Gladys Nygaard; brothers and sisters in-law, Richard, Dennis, JoAnn, Kathy, Vern and Steve.
Peace be to his memory.
As Vern, Dad, Grandpa said “I Love You All the Way to Heaven”.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com