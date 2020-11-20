Nov. 18, 2020
Veronica A. Caswell, 87, of Dassel, died Wednesday Nov. 18, at the Dassel Lakeside Nursing Home. A family service will be held in the spring of 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Darwin.
Veronica Ann Caswell, the daughter of Jerome and Katherine (Fank) Farenbaugh was born Oct. 18, 1933 in Bird Island. She was united in marriage to Gordon Caswell Sept. 11, 1952 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Throughout her life Veronica had many occupations and was a foster grandmother in the Litchfield School District for 25 years. She was a member of the Church of St. John in Darwin. She enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, riding horses, flowers, sewing, crocheting, making crafts, and working with Gordy and playing with her grandchildren when they were young.
She is survived by her children, Larry of Dassel, Desiree (Mark) Hawes of Dassel and Loretta (Russell) Ratike of Darwin; grandchildren, Chantilly (John) Frantzen, Jacob Hawes, Caleb (Kim) Hawes, Anthony (Justine) Hawes, Cody (Dana) Ratike, Luke (Aili) Ratike, and Andrea (Brian) Wimmer; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy (Jack) Lindenburg, Patty (Terry) Mraz, Kathy (Bruce) Doring and Josie (Ralph) Rosenow; sisters-in-law, Vivian, and Sharen Farenbaugh; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jerome and Katherine; husband Gordon; brothers, Jerome, Harry, Donald and Leonard; and daughter-in-law Dawn.
