Oct. 28, 2020
Vicki L. Scott, 70, of Litchfield, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Private family graveside service was Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. The Rev. Bill Kerr officiated.
Vicki Lynn Scott was born Aug. 14, 1950, in Litchfield. She was the daughter of Ellery and Shirley (Paddock) Scott. Her father was Duane Howk. Vicki was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Litchfield and was a graduate with the Litchfield High School Class of 1968. Vicki then furthered her education at the University of Minnesota Morris.
Vicki was employed as a staff editor (technical writer) at GTE for 22 years until her retirement in 2001. After her retirement, Vicki also taught English to non-English speaking adults. She also translated in hospitals.
Vicki lived in Elgin, Illinois until 2003, when MS took over her body. From then on until her death, she lived at Meeker Manor in Litchfield.
Vicki loved animals especially her Doberman, Scout. She trained and showed her dogs. A proud moment for her was walking her dogs in the Macy’s Christmas day parade in Chicago, Illinois. Vicki did extensive traveling to Spain, Germany, Mexico, and fishing in Alaska were highlights. Vicki especially enjoyed spending time with her family on the family farm near Darwin, and with her friends.
Vicki passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield, at the age of 70 years. Blessed be her memory.
Vicki is survived by her mother Shirley Scott of Darwin; brothers, Steven Scott of Darwin, and John Scott and his wife Angela of Richmond; sisters, Kathryn Nelson and her husband Wesley, of Grove City, Deanna Pomraning and her husband LeRoy, of Darwin; and Judy Scott of Litchfield; uncle Joe Paddock and his wife Nancy, of Litchfield; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Vicki was preceded in death by her dad Ellery Scott; and brother Kerry Howk.
