Oct. 27, 2020
Victor E. Schmidt, 92, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe. A private family funeral service was at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment following at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev Kevin Oster officiated. Organist was Shirlee Landskroener. Congregational hymns were “For All the Saints,” “By Grace I’m Saved,” “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” and “Jerusalem the Golden.” Honorary casket bearers were Gary Stoeckmann, Stan Schmidt, Jon Schmidt, Craig Panning, Michael Pieper and Edward Schmidt. Casket bearers were Michael Schmidt, Zachary Schmidt, Leah Peterson, Daniel LeGuen-Schmidt, Amanda Hoefling, Gerrit Severeid and Cooper Severeid. Special music at graveside service was “Children of the Heavenly Father.”
Victor Edward Emil Schmidt was born April 24, 1928, on a farm north of Plato. He was the 11th child born to Henry Sr. and Dorothea (Ritter) Schmidt. His parents, Volga Germans, immigrated to the United States from Krasnojahr, Russia, in 1912. Victor was baptized as an infant May 13, 1928, by the Rev. R. Zwintscher at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato. At the age of 2, the family moved to a farm west of Glencoe. Victor was later confirmed in his faith as a youth May 3, 1942, by Rev. Alfred Streufert at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. He attended school at McLeod County District 8 through the fifth grade, and then finished through the eighth grade at First Evangelical Lutheran Parochial School. Victor graduated from Glencoe High School (Stevens Seminary) May 29, 1945. He started farming with his brother Walter in March 1947 on a farm west of Hamburg.
On Oct. 16, 1948, Victor was united in marriage to Harriet Panning at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. This marriage was blessed with three children, Douglas, Mark and Nancy. They shared 72 years of marriage.
In 1955, Victor and Walter bought a farm west of Hutchinson. In 1958, they were named Hutchinson Jaycees Outstanding Young Farmers. Victor farmed there until 1980, at which time he started working at 3M. He worked there until his retirement April 1, 1994.
In Victor’s retirement years he was involved in volunteer work, the last being 12 years at the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. He was named 2002 Hutchinson Volunteer of the Year, and WCCO Radio Good Neighbor. He received the Rotary Service Above Self award in 2015. Victor also was very involved in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, serving as a church usher, elder, treasurer and finance secretary, singing in the church choir, and serving on the building and finance committees. He also served on the Cenex Board of Directors, the city of Hutchinson Tree Board, and Meals on Wheels.
Blessed be his memory.
Victor is survived by his wife Harriet Schmidt of Glencoe; children, Douglas Schmidt and his wife Debra of St Charles, Missouri, Mark Schmidt and his wife Cheryl of Glencoe, and Nancy Severeid and her husband Tim of Maple Grove; grandchildren, Zachary Schmidt (Sarah), Leah Peterson (Dan), Amanda Hoefling (Ben Rogalski), Michael Schmidt (Rachel), Daniel LeGuen-Schmidt (Julien), Gerrit Severeid and Cooper Severeid; sister Ann Ulrich of Hutchinson; sisters-in-law, Wilma Schmidt of Glencoe, Darlene Pieper of Hamburg and Jenola Panning of Chaska; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents Henry Sr. and Dorothea Schmidt; brothers, Henry Schmidt and wife Lorna; Fred Schmidt and wife Verna, Carl Schmidt and wife Edna, Herman Schmidt, Walter Schmidt and wife Verona, and John Schmidt; sisters, Emily Bergmann and husband Earl, Dorothy Vollmer and husband Ernest, Martha Stoeckmann and husband Ernie, and infant sister Elsie; sister-in-law Ruth Kruschke and husband Reuben; and brother-in-law Donn Ulrich.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Concordia University-St. Paul, or the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.
