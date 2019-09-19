Sept. 7, 2019
Victor M. Rennecke, 92, of Cohasset/Deer River, formerly of Brownton and Stewart, entered peacefully into his heavenly Father’s home Sept. 7, at Grand Village in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Please join us to remember our beloved dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, father-in-law, patriot, auctioneer and friend at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, with a celebration of life and Christian burial, both being held at Olivet Cemetery located north of Deer River on State Highway 46. A time of fellowship with lunch will follow at the VFW Post 2720 in Deer River.
Vic was born in 1926 on his parents’ family farm of Otto and Emma (Bulau) Rennecke near the south-central town of Brownton. The Otto and Emma family century farm is still owned, operated and resided on by their descendants.
He attended school in Brownton and then enrolled in the Riesch School of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa, in the late 1940s. In a 1999 newspaper interview, Vic was quoted, “Auctioneers are born, not made. It’s something in the blood.” He had his first taste of auctioneering in 1949 at (Milo) Wacker’s sales barn in Fernando, Minnesota, that was eventually moved to Stewart, as Sunny Brook Sales barn. Milo and Vic became partners in a very successful auctioneering business for decades. Vic worked with many auctioneers over his career and also at Hutchinson Sale Barn in Hutchinson. He actively auctioneered for about seven decades and often spoke of his fondest memories working and enjoying time with fellow auctioneers, staff and bank clerks. Vic continued to auctioneer until the Hutchinson Sale Barn closed.
In 1950, Vic served with the U.S. Army in the Korean War, then the Army Reserves, and was honorably discharged in 1956, leading to a lifetime of membership and volunteer work for the Stewart Legion and eventually the Deer River Legion and VFW. Participating with the honor guard became his passion during his retirement years, and staying close to his fellow members is what drove his decision to move into an apartment in Deer River once he was no longer able to live alone.
After the war, he married Victoria “Vicky” K. Kissner and resided in Stewart, where they had two children, Jill and Timm, both of whom graduated from Stewart High School and went on to graduate from colleges. Vicky would operate the “Lunch Wagon” at Vic’s auctions. Vic worked full time for First State Bank of Stewart. During the mid-1990s, Vic and Vicky moved to a new home on the Mississippi River near Cohasset, where they resided together until Vicky’s death in 2004, and Vic’s 2018 move to Comstock Apartment No. 123 in Deer River.
Vic enjoyed life and was liked everywhere he went. He was patriotic and cherished his family, always there whenever needed. He was a man of good deeds and for that we want to say, “Thank you, Grandpa.” Great times were spent together fishing, hunting, canning, planting trees, having fish fries and collecting all the neat handcrafted things he would make.
Our sweet Victor “Vic”, or referred to as “Grandpa” by his family, has now joined his parents; beloved wife Vicky; daughter Jill Finnegan; auction partner and brother-in-law Milo Wacker; siblings, Howard Rennecke, Luella Dawson Pearl and Deloris Bartels; and many dear friends.
He is survived by his son Timm Rennecke (Rhea); grandchildren, Raelin Rennecke, Cole Rennecke, Kyleen Finnegan, Mitchel Finnegan; great-grandchild Forrest Sovereign (Finnegan); siblings, Marcella Cohrs, Vera Wacker and Harris Rennecke; and loving relatives, coworkers, families of auctions he held and friends.
Donations in Victor Rennecke’s honor can be made to Deer River Vets Honor Guard, P.O. Box 176, Deer River, Minnesota 56636, Attn: Dave Daigle.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.