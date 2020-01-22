Jan. 14, 2020
Victoria L. Kiekhafer, 66, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Hutchinson Health. Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date. Officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were “Here I Am, Lord,” “Shepherd Me, O God,” “Mass of Christ Savior,” “Amazing Grace,” “One Bread, One Body,” “Song of Farewell” and “Lead Me, Lord.” Honorary urn bearers were Victoria’s grandchildren, Jonathan and Jenna Hennessy and Zachary, Abigail and Lucas Swanson.
Victoria Lee Kiekhafer was born April 3, 1953, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Richard and Margaret (Rief) Lennartson. Victoria was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church. She received her education in St. Paul and was a graduate with the Harding High School Class of 1971.
On May 22, 1976, Victoria was united in marriage to Chester Kiekhafer at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church in St. Paul. This marriage was blessed with two children, Jessica and Sara. Victoria and Chester resided in Hutchinson since 1990.
Victoria was employed at Mercury Travel. She then worked at Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. Victoria moved to Hutchinson, where she began working at Hutchinson Health and then Prairie River Home Care.
Victoria enjoyed fishing, visiting Rainy Lake, swimming, sewing, knitting, crafting and scrapbooking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
Blessed be her memory.
Victoria is survived by her husband Chester Kiekhafer of Hutchinson; children, Jessica Hennessy and her husband, James, of Champlin and Sara Swanson and her husband, Erik, of Sartell; grandchildren, Jonathan and Jenna Hennessy and Zachary, Abigail and Lucas Swanson; siblings, Sharon Brennan and her husband, Thomas, of Tucson, Arizona and Donna Wood and her husband, Richard, of Lakeland; brothers-in-law, Thomas Kiekhafer and his wife, Elizabeth, of Coon Rapids and Kenneth Kiekhafer and his wife, Bonnie, of White Bear Lake; and many other relatives and friends.
Victoria was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Margaret Lennartson; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Allen and Marcella Kiekhafer.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.