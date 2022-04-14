March 27, 2022
After a long life filled with art and music, Viola “Vi” Odessa (Davis) Scharrer passed away peacefully March 27 at Auburn Manor in Chaska. Her ashes will be interred near her parents in Litchfield Ripley Cemetery.
She was born Feb. 14, 1923, to Harry P. and Anna (Stenberg) Davis in Litchfield. In 1940, she graduated from high school in Coldwater, Michigan. She married Fritz C. Scharrer on Feb. 14, 1948, in Aitkin and together they raised three children, Ranee (Hugh) Strawn, Michael and Fritz Jr. (Sandy), who survive both parents.
She enjoyed a variety of jobs outside the home, retiring in 1992 after 15 years at Rosemount Industries, Aero Division in Eden Prairie. In retirement, she became a kindergarten classroom volunteer at the Early Childhood Center in Chaska, near her apartment building. For 10 years, many children lovingly called her “Grandma Vi.”
She enjoyed a variety of hobbies throughout her life, including painting in various media, stained glass, crocheting, knitting, greeting card design, fabulously realistic adult coloring, card playing (especially Hand & Foot!), and singing with the Chan-O-Laires Chanhassen Senior Center choir. She organized and led summer Bible camp craft sessions for many years and was a devoted member of the Church of Christ, Richfield.
Her family wishes to thank the skilled nursing staff at Auburn Manor, Chaska and the Park-Nicollet Hospice team for the loving care they provided during her very difficult transition to nursing care and then to new life.
She is survived by her three children as well as grandchildren Hilary Strawn McElligott, Erik (Kara) Scharrer, Brandon (Karlie) Scharrer, and Lauren (Matt) Skelton; great-grandchildren Maida, Skogen, Klaasen and Torsten Scharrer; Kaitlin, David and Jack McElligott; Kinley, Evyn and Reid Scharrer; and Owen Skelton; niece Mitzi (Robert) Shirley; and grand nephew Christopher (Monica) Knehr.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Gerald Davis and Harry George Davis.
She may be honored with memorials to the Chan-O-Laires senior choir for purchase of new music, for travel expenses, and for performance attire. Checks may be written in the choir’s name and sent to: Chanhassen Senior Center “Chan-O-Laires” P.O. Box 147 Chanhassen, MN 55317