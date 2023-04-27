April 25, 2023
Violet Eleanora Woetzel, 93, of Dassel, died April 25, at the Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Evangelical Covenant Church with the Rev. Darren Olson, the Rev. Keith Carlson, and the Rev. Kent Hudson officiating. The interment will be held at the Dassel Community Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Dassel.
Violet Eleanora (Hanson) Woetzel, the daughter of Edward and Ida (Anderson) Hanson was born on Feb. 25, 1930, near Viking, on a farm in Marsh Grove Township, Marshall County. While growing up she attended the Viking Covenant Church and was presently a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Dassel. Violet graduated from Newfolden High School in 1948. After Violet graduated from high school she attended Northwestern Bible College. At that time, the Rev. Billy Graham was the second serving President of the Northwestern Bible College.
Violet was employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Minneapolis. On Sept. 30, 1961, Violet was united in marriage to Erhard Woetzel in Minneapolis by her cousin, the Rev. Ray Hanson. Together they made their home in the Dassel area where they operated a dairy farm working side by side. Violet returned to working for the telephone company in Willmar for several years before relocating to the Minneapolis office where she was employed for several years before retiring in Sept. of 1994, after 27 years of employment.
She enjoyed spending time going for walks, knitting, crocheting, and was a wonderful cook. She loved her family with her whole heart. She enjoyed spending time going to her grandchildren's birthdays, school programs and athletic events. She loved to watch the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins. She even had the opportunity to attend a Minnesota Twins game at Target Field. She was the happiest when she had all her family over for holidays and special events. She was kind, generous and caring to everyone that she met. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Erhard Woetzel of Dassel; children, Suzanne (Rod) Erickson of Trimont, Matthew (Joelle) Woetzel of Dassel; three grandchildren, Brooke Cron, Luke Woetzel, and Kelli Erickson; two great grandchildren, Ronan, and Ryker Cron. She is also survived by her siblings, Wallace (Arlene) Hanson of Viking, and Ruth Tostrup of Thief River Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward, and Ida Hanson; two siblings, Dennis Hanson and Dorothy Waterworth.
The Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel is in charge of the funeral arrangements.