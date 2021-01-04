Dec. 30, 2020
Virgil E. Goebel, 96, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, at his home in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Monday, Jan. 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Kevin Oster officiated. Organist was Shirlee Landskroener. Duet by Ron and Peggy Weispfenning performing “Give Them All To Jesus.” Congregational hymns were “God Be With You Till We Meet Again,” “For All The Saints” and “Joy To The World.” Honorary casket bearers were Ariana Field and Wesley Paulson. Casket bearers were Matthew Field, Amy Blake Field, Amy Paulson, Rory Paulson Jr., Wade Christenson and Thomas Koehnen. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Virgil Edward Goebel was born July 12, 1924, in Evergreen Township. He was the son of Fred and Elsie (Borth) Goebel, and brother to Harvey. Virgil was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Lester Prairie and Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson Class of 1942.
At age 19, Virgil was drafted to active military service in the United States Army May 29, 1943. He served in the infantry division for three years, including five months stationed near Osaka, Japan. He received an honorable discharge Feb. 14, 1946, and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. Virgil was presented a handmade Quilt of Valor at Kiwanis in 2018, honoring his service in World War II.
On July 4, 1948, Virgil was joined in marriage to Delores Kuester at Peace Lutheran Church. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Barbara and Richard. In 1948, Virgil and Delores built their house on Dale Street in Hutchinson, where they lived together their entire marriage. Friday night was always date night for Virgil and Delores, who enjoyed dinner out together weekly, and welcomed family when they were available to join. They shared 73 years of marriage.
Goebel Fixture Company started from humble beginnings as Fred’s small fix-it shop in Lester Prairie. During the Great Depression, Virgil’s dad decided to relocate to Hutchinson in 1935. The business grew and evolved into a custom cabinet shop where Fred, Harvey and Virgil all pitched in and worked together. After the deaths of his father and brother, Goebel Fixture Company was officially incorporated in 1966, with Virgil as president. The company flourished, serving clients such as Chicago Cutlery, 3M, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and others, establishing the business as one of the prominent fixture manufacturers in the country. After 48 years, Virgil retired from Goebel in 1994. In 2016, Virgil was inducted into the Shop! Association Hall of Fame for his contributions and influence on the retail fixture industry. His entire family traveled to Scottsdale, Arizona, to celebrate as he accepted the award.
Virgil enjoyed spending time with his family. He and Delores often spent days at their cabin on Lake Washington. Virgil delighted in traveling, fishing, bowling and attending high school football, basketball and hockey games. He held many services and volunteer positions at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and was active in Kiwanis, and served on the board of directors at Citizen’s Bank, Hutchinson Health and others. In 2001, Virgil was chosen to be Mr. Hutchinson by the Jaycees. Virgil also spent many hours on woodworking projects, gifting each member of his family a piece of furniture he built for them. A fun highlight took place at age 92 when Virgil was thrilled to throw out the honorary first pitch at the Twins game versus the Milwaukee Brewers.
Virgil was patient, generous, kind-hearted, and respectful of all people. Family and faith were deeply important to him. He will be warmly remembered for these qualities, and how his face lit up with joy as he greeted his great-grandchildren. May his memory bless all who knew him.
Virgil is survived by his wife Delores Goebel of Hutchinson; children, Barbara Field of Hutchinson, and Richard Goebel and his wife Paula of Darwin; grandchildren, Matthew Field and his wife Amy of Buffalo, and Amy Paulson and her husband Rory Jr. of Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Ariana Field and Wesley Paulson; step-grandson Wade Christenson of Litchfield; many other relatives and friends.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Elsie; brother Harvey Goebel and his wife Eleanor; and son-in-law Glenn Field.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.