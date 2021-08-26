Aug. 19, 2021
Virgil E. Heimkes, 83, of Brownton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, at his home in Brownton. Private family service will be at a later date with interment in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. The Rev. R. Allan Reed officiating. Urn Bearer is Isaac Heimkes.
Virgil Ervin Heimkes was born Dec. 1, 1937, in Green Isle. He was the son of William and Emily (Herd) Heimkes. He was baptized as an infant March 4, 1945, by Pastor Otto Friesen and later confirmed in his faith as a youth April 6, 1952, both at St. Paul's Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ in rural Hamburg. Virgil received his education in Arlington, and was a graduate with the Arlington High School Class of 1956.
Virgil entered active military service in the United States Army Nov. 20, 1956, in Gaylord. He received an Honorable Discharge Oct. 27, 1958, in Minneapolis, and achieved the rank of Private First Class.
On Sept. 19, 1959, Virgil was united in marriage to JoAnne Hahn at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gaylord. This marriage was blessed with two children, David and Julie. Virgil and JoAnne resided in Gaylord until 1972, then moving to Arlington. They relocated to Brownton in 2000. They shared 61 years of marriage.
Virgil was employed as a mechanic at Zrust & Van Eyll Chevrolet in Young America, and then for Poquette Chevrolet in Gaylord. In the summer of 1972, when they moved to Arlington, he worked for Brau Chevrolet and drove truck for Crystal Farms in Gaylord until his retirement in 1999.
He enjoyed fishing, remodeling, and building things.
Virgil passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, at his home in Brownton, at the age of 83 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Virgil is survived by his wife JoAnne (Hahn) Heimkes of Brownton; son David Heimkes and his wife Tammy, of Emmett, Idaho; daughter Julie Day (Heimkes) of Brownton, and her significant other John Olson, Cokato; grandchildren, Letitia Zodrow (Ricky), Lindsay Heimkes, Lacie Wright (Adam), and Isaac Heimkes; great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Garrett, and Hasley; sister LauraAnn VanEyll of Waconia; brother Ray Heimkes of Arlington; sister-in-law RoseMary Heimkes of Shakopee; many other relatives and friends.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents William and Emily Heimkes; brothers, Earl Heimkes, Russell Heimkes; sister Rachel Fahey.
