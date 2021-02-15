Feb. 9, 2021
Virgil J. Vacek, 75, husband of Mary Kay, of rural Glencoe, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, at his home in rural Glencoe. Mass of Christian Burial was Sunday, Feb. 4, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Musical selections were "Well Done," "Amazing Grace," "Shepherd Me, O God," "Give Me Jesus," "Only In God," "This Is Holy Ground," "Song of Farewell" and "Fly Like A Bird." Military honors by Silver Lake American Legion Honor Guard Post 141. Honorary urn bearers were Aislin Vacek, Aleda Vacek, Kendis Vacek, and Marek Vacek. Urn bearers were Brandon Vacek, Saijal Vacek and Matalynn Vacek.
Virgil James Vacek was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Hutchinson. He was the son of James and Helen (Pilarski) Vacek. Virgil was baptized as an infant and confirmed in his faith, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Silver Lake. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1963.
Virgil entered active military service in the Army National Guard.
On May 14, 1966, Virgil was united in marriage to Mary Kay Rannow at St. Adelbert's Catholic Church in Silver Lake. This marriage was blessed with three sons, David, Matthew and Aaron. Virgil and Mary Kay resided on their farm in Hassan Valley Township, rural Glencoe. They shared 54 years of marriage.
Virgil was first employed at the Creamery in Glencoe, followed by Schwartz Manufacturing in Cokato, Hutchinson Manufacturing, and then began working at Scherping Systems Inc. in Winsted, until retiring in February of 2006. He also farmed his land in Glencoe for several years. Virgil was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1841, the American Legion Post 141 in Silver Lake where he spent a great amount of time volunteering, the Silver Lake Sportsman Club, and the DAV #37 in Hutchinson.
Virgil enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, working with metal, woodworking, and cutting wood. He also enjoyed smoking meat, making maple syrup, mushrooming, and wild ricing. He loved sharing his produce with others. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Virgil passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, at his home in Glencoe, at the age of 75 years. Blessed be his memory.
Virgil is survived by his wife Mary Kay Vacek of Glencoe; sons, David Vacek and his wife Tanya, of Glencoe, Matthew Vacek and his wife Jennifer, of Duluth, and Aaron Vacek and his wife Tessa, of Minnetonka; grandchildren, Brandon, Saijal, Aislin, Aleda, Matalynn, Kendis, and Marek; siblings, Roger Vacek and his wife Carolyn, of Hutchinson, Robert Vacek of Verndale, Marjorie Nowak of Neosho, Missouri, James Vacek and his wife Debbie, of California, Terry Vacek and his wife Linda, of St. Charles, Missouri, Jane Dennison and her husband Steve, of Glencoe; many other relatives and friends.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents James and Helen Vacek; brother Christopher Vacek; sister Julie Vacek in infancy; and brother-in-law Clarence Nowak.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.