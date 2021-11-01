Oct. 25, 2021
Virgil Maynard Buboltz, 82, of Hutchinson, formerly rural Hector, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Funeral service was Saturday, Oct. 30, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Wellington Township, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Greg Tobison officiated. Organist was Barb Rogotzke. Soloist was Kirby Albrecht performing "Just As I Am." Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art," "Amazing Grace" and "I Am But A Stranger Here." Honorary casket bearers were Virgil's grandchildren, Justin Buboltz, Samuel Buboltz, Isaac Buboltz, Connor Buboltz, Katherine Buboltz, Isabel Buboltz, Addison Buboltz, Alivia Buboltz, and Aubree Buboltz. Casket bearers were Perry Meyer, Ben Brown, Joe Ludowese, Fred Kienlen, Mike Kueh and Bruce Kiecker. Military honors by Carl O. Potter American Legion Post 135 of Hector.
Virgil Buboltz was born Dec. 15, 1938, in New Ulm. He was the son of Harry and LaVerna (Kiecker) Buboltz. Virgil was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth March 29, 1953, both at St. John Lutheran Church in Fairfax. He attended Country School District 83 and was a graduate with the Hector High School Class of 1956.
Virgil entered active military duty in the United States Navy Jan. 28, 1957, in Minneapolis. He served as an aviation metalsmith and was honorably discharged Jan. 27, 1959, at Quonset Point, Rhode Island. Virgil achieved the rank of Aviation Structural Mechanic Third Class.
On June 25, 1961, Virgil was united in marriage to Judith Tews at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with four sons, Stephen, Randy, Douglas and Michael. Virgil and Judith resided and farmed in Martinsburg Township. They then moved to Hutchinson in 2005. They shared 60 years of marriage.
Virgil enjoyed many trips to the lake cabin in Spicer, Canada trips with the H.C.P. Board, and the six years going to the Lake of the Woods with his sons, grandsons and brother in late fall. He also enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Europe, wintering in Arizona and skiing in West Colorado.
He was a longtime member and past chairman of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Wellington Township. Virgil also served as director of the Fairfax Farmers Elevator for 10 years and was a charter member and director of Heartland Corn Product in Winthrop for 15 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Virgil is survived by his wife Judith Buboltz of Hutchinson; children, Randy Buboltz and his wife Sara, of Hector, Douglas Buboltz and his wife Amy, of Hector, and Michael Buboltz and his wife Lindsey, of Spicer; grandchildren, Justin Buboltz, Samuel Buboltz and his wife Lacy, Isaac Buboltz and his wife Jennifer, Connor Buboltz, Katherine Buboltz, Isabel Buboltz, Addison Buboltz, Alivia Buboltz, and Aubree Buboltz; great-grandchildren, Veda Buboltz, Waylon Buboltz, Leyla Buboltz, and Beckham Buboltz; brother Eugene Buboltz and his wife Carol, of Cold Spring; sisters, Corrine Kiczenski and her husband Ron, of California, and Jolene Elbert and her husband Blaine, of Miltona; many other relatives and friends.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents Harry and LaVerna Buboltz; and son Stephen V. Buboltz.
