May 30, 2021
Virgil R. Remus, 87, of Stewart, passed away Sunday, May 30, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Private family services will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Public celebration of life and open house are Saturday, June 12, at a time to be determined, at Crow River Winery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiating. CD music will be “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” Urn bearer is Nathan Remus.
Virgil Roger Remus was born June 6, 1933, in Stewart. He was the son of August and Leona (Ziemann) Remus. Virgil was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. He received his education in Stewart through eighth grade.
Virgil entered active military service in the United States Army Jan. 16, 1951, in Hutchinson, and served his country during the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge Sept. 14, 1952, at Camp Rucker in Alabama and achieved the rank of corporal.
Virgil was united in marriage to Crystal Kirchoff for 17 years. They were blessed with three children, Cheryln, Bruce and Peggy.
Virgil started his driving career in the early '60s with Metro Transit, driving city bus. He transitioned into what became a life on the road driving truck, which he never considered work since he enjoyed it that much. He was employed as a truck driver for 35 years and retired from Consolidated Freight Ways with several awards for the many miles he drove with a perfect safety record. Virgil retired in 2000 in Stewart and got back into the world of horses, which was a lifelong passion of his.
Virgil enjoyed trail riding, driving and training horses. He also enjoyed driving truck on and off after retirement, mostly for the enjoyment, and continued his love of traveling the world with friends and family. Virgil especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Virgil became a resident at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center May 7, 2021.
Blessed be his memory.
Virgil leaves behind many family and friends who will always carry his memory in their heart.
Virgil is survived by his children, Bruce Remus of Stewart, and Peggy Hewett and her significant other Paul Hacker, of Stewart; grandchildren, Jimmy (Kylie) Schrader, Jessica (Dan) Ibrahim, Amber Remus, and Cori and Kylie Hewett; great-grandchildren, Indie and Dansby Ibrahim, William and Bradly Schrader, Braxton Hewett, and Violet and Selena Remus; siblings, Valeria Meyer of St. Paul, and MaryAnn Remus of Hudson, Wisconsin; sister-in-law Kathy Remus of Afton; many other relatives and friends.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents August and Leona Remus; daughter Cheryln Schrader; brother David Remus; and brother-in-law Bernard Meyer.
