Jan. 12, 2022
Virginia “Ginny” Rose Kramer, 79 of Buffalo, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, with a visitation one hour prior at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Bison Creek Event Center (Huikko’s). A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Ginny was born on Apr. 3, 1942 in Shakopee to Albert and Lucille (Klotz) Klepperich. She graduated from Waconia High School in 1960. Ginny was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and family meant everything to her!
Ginny spent most of her adult life as a small business owner. Her family businesses included Coast to Coast Hardware in Buffalo, Fashion Crossroads in Buffalo and Coast to Coast/Ace Hardware in Hutchinson. She really enjoyed working with customers and especially loved helping people pick out paint colors in the hardware store. Some would call her “The Paint Lady”.
Ginny was a person with a zest for life. She loved being around other people. Her hobbies included snowmobiling, fishing, playing cards and going out with friends. She also loved relaxing at the lake. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart and she would do anything for them. She had an adventurous spirit and was always ready to go on vacation or a girls weekend with family and friends. Ginny was always quick with a smile and her laugh was contagious.
Ginny is survived by her children, Dave (Kelly) Kramer of Hutchinson, Laurie Kramber of Buffalo, Jeff (Chris) Kramer of Buffalo, and Brett (Bobbi) Kramer of Buffalo; grandchildren, David Jr. (Nicole) Kramer, Katie (Ted) Gehring, Bailey (Nate) Huikko, Courtney Kramer, Jake (Denise) Kramber, Tiffany Kramer, Dylan Kramer, Joshua Kramber, Jackson Kramer and Derek Kramer; great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Amiee, Max, Asher, Emery, Mallory and August; siblings, Rich (Julie) Klepperich, Pat (Ray) Pink, Marge (Pete) VanSloun, Donna (Doug) Sohns; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lucille Klepperich; brothers, Edward Klepperich and William Klepperich; sisters, Barbara Klepperich and Geneva Waller; grandparents; as well as a great many extended relatives and friends.
A luncheon will be served immediately after the service at Bison Creek Event Center (Huikko’s).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ginny’s name to an organization that supports Dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. 763-682-1363. thepetersonchapel.com.