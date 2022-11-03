Oct. 28, 2022
Virginia D. Mady, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the New Journey United Church of Christ in Hutchinson, with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Jill Warner. Organist was Sharon Barton. Congregational hymns were, 'It Is Well With My Soul" and "The Old Rugged Cross". Urn bearers were, Jeff Fillbrandt, David Fillbrandt, Brian Erickson, John Ackland, Scott Ackland.
Virginia Darlene Mady was born on Aug. 22, 1933, in Sauk Center. She was the daughter of Edward and Roberta (Veeder) Guishard. Virginia was baptized as an infant at Seventh day Adventist Church in Sauk Center. She received her education through the tenth grade in Bemidji and later on completed her GED in 1984.
Virginia was blessed with two daughters, Jean and Shirlee, during her first marriage to Marvin Wendroth. She was united in marriage to Clayton Halligan in 1962 in Watertown, South Dakota. They shared 28 years of marriage until Clayton passed away in 1990. After Clayton passed, Virginia was married to Richard Mady in 1993 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hutchinson. They were able to share three happy years of marriage before Richard passed away in 1996. The past 20 years, Virginia shared with her special partner, Lloyd Kehn. As he supported her through the later years of life.
Virginia was employed at 3M for over 30 years in production. She retired in 1993. Virginia was a member of New Journey United Church of Christ where she served in the women's group. She was also on the committee for the Hutchinson Co-op.
Virginia enjoyed golf, reading, dancing, and crossword puzzles. She always cherished memories of waking up early in the morning to go fishing with her dad. Virginia especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Virginia passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson, at the age of 89 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Jean (Paul) Ackland of Hutchinson, Shirlee (Lee) Jacobson of Bloomington; grandchildren, Scott Ackland (significant other, Ann Anderson), Jessica (Dean) Larson, Michelle (Aaron) Peterson, John (Martene) Ackland, Jeffrey Fillbrandt (significant other, Erin McGinn), David (Bobbie) Fillbrandt, Brian (Alexis) Erickson; great-grandchildren, Michael Ackland, Harlan Peterson, Maddox Peterson, Katlyn Harbarth, Landon and Easton Erickson, Audrey Fillbrandt; brother Edward Guishard; brother-in-law Berndt Bellerud; many other relatives and friends.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Roberta Guishard; second husband Clayton Halligan; third husband Richard Mady; sisters, Roberta (Kenneth) Koskela, Marilyn (Clayton Johnson) Bellerud; special friend Lloyd Kehn.
