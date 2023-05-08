Virginia Alice Toutges, 96, of Litchfield died Saturday at Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Memorials will be sent to the St. Croix hospice.
The daughter of Alfred and Alice (Ecklund) Halvorson, she was born Aug. 27, 1926, in Benson. She graduated from Benson High School and was united in marriage to William Kliche on May 7, 1948, in Benson. Virginia lived in Kimball, South Dakota and Linton, North Dakota, before moving to Litchfield. She worked as a bookkeeper in Benson, and later at Litchfield Garment Factory, Fingerhut and Emmanuel Home. She later married Donald Toutges Sr. on July 3, 1982, in Kandiyohi. Virginia was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed baking, gardening, canning, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Willner of Litchfield, Charles (Donna) Kliche of Rapid City, South Dakota, Russell Kliche of Gillette, Wyoming, James (Gail) Kliche of Westminster, Colorado, and Debra (Ralph) Haus of New Braunfels, Texas; stepchildren, Diane (Kent) Smith of Atwater, DeWayne (Sherri) Toutges of Sunburg, and Donald Toutges Jr. of Cosmos; numerous grand and step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Alice; husbands, William Kliche and Donald Toutges Sr.; brother, Delvin Halvorson; sisters, Winnifred Miller and Verna Beckman; grandson, William “Billy” Kliche; step grandson, Nick Toutges; daughter-in-law, Patricia Kliche; and son-in-law Roger Willner.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com