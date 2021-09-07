Sept 6, 2021
Vladimir “Butch” David Pernar, 67, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sept. 6, at the family cabin on Big Balsam Lake in Bovey. Butch will be laid to rest at Balsam Township Cemetery, and he will be missed immensely. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. Visitation will one hour prior to the services at the church.
Butch graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School in 1972 and enjoyed his first job at Pat’s Shell Station. After a brief but adventurous stint living in Chicago, he was hired at the National Steel Taconite Plant in Keewatin. On Sept. 6, 1980, he married Michelle Bibeau of Nashwauk, embarking upon more than four decades together, a journey that blessed them with two daughters. Butch eventually moved his family to Hutchinson in 1987 and began working at Hutchinson Technology Inc. His career eventually led him to an accomplished, 27-year tenure at 3M.
A uniquely skilled tradesman, Butch could craft anything from a welding project to some of the most descriptive dad jokes ever heard. He lived to prank loved ones, and tell tall tales – often at his favorite restaurant, the Hutch Café.
A devoted family man, Butch was a loving father to his daughters, Nicole and Jenna (Kelly Beaton); and a wonderful grandfather to his grandchildren, Marcus, Travis, Charlie and Quinn, who brought him boundless joy. He also leaves behind his sister Marilyn (David Laine); many cousins; a niece and nephews; and his dearest friend Dale Thronson.
He was preceded in death by his father Milan Pernar; mother Margaret (Modich) Pernar; father-in-law Charles Bibeau; son-in-law Justin Swam; and close family friend Zdravko Madunic.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; doughertyofhibbing.com.