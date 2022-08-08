Aug. 1, 2022
Vlasta “Val” Pikal, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A Celebration of Life was Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at New Journey United Church of Christ in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Jill Warner. Organist was Sharon Barton. Special music by the Rev. Brian Brosz and Mary Schmalz, singing “The Lord’s Prayer” and “Amazing Grace”. Congregational hymn was “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”. Eulogy by Kelly Grundmeyer, Luke Grundmeyer. Honorary urn bearers were Lon Pikal, Suzi Kujas, Alan Adams, Molly Gustafson, Mitchell Gustafson, Carol Notch. Urn bearers were Michael Dostal, Jeanne Ludowese, Connie Schmoll.
Vlasta Frances Dostal was born in Hutchinson Township on Dec. 26, 1928, to Vlasta (Roch) and Frank Frederick Dostal. She was educated at District 11 (Komensky), rural Hutchinson and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1946. Vlasta was baptized and confirmed in her Christian faith by the Rev. John J. Yarkovsky at the Congregational Church in Silver Lake.
Val was employed as a bookkeeper at Citizens Bank in Hutchinson after high school and then did secretarial work for the James Gallery Insurance Company. She spent the following five years as the piano player with the Jerry Dostal Orchestra. While playing with the orchestra, Val met Roy Pikal of Brownton. Roy and Val were married at the Congregational Church, Silver Lake, on Sept. 26, 1950. The Pikals commenced farming in Collins Twp., Brownton. Val worked at 3M in Hutchinson in the PSA plant office for 13 years and then was an independent contractor for five market research firms for 11 years. When her husband Roy entered military service in 1953, he was sent to Germany. Val followed him there and lived in Frankfurt until the end of Roy’s service.
Val and Roy loved traveling in their motorhomes and visited many foreign countries. In 1979 they purchased property in Indio, California where they spent their winters until Roy passed away in 2012. Val moved to the Ecumen Oaks in 2014 until she needed additional help with her daily cares and moved to Harmony River Living Center in 2021.
Val was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ (Now called New Journey UCC) in Hutchinson since 1957. There she served on various boards over the years and was a member of the church’s Ladies Fellowship. Other memberships include the American Legion Auxiliary, Good Sams Club, Guide Dogs of the Desert, Animal Humane Society, US Humane Society, Orphan Pet Oasis, Lodge Lumir 34 since 1932, Red Hat Society “Scarlet Roses” in Hutchinson, Red Hat Society “Powder Puff Purples” in Indio, California (which she organized and was Queen Mother for five years), a lifetime member of Hutchinson Hospital Auxiliary and a Hospice volunteer for 25 years. She also held membership in the National Wildlife Federation, McLeod County Historical Society, and the Bear Lake Sunshine Society. Val was a longtime member of the Alaska Raptor Center as well as SPCA; Best Friends of Animals, and World Wildlife Fund.
Val was a lover of animals and birds. It was her dream of a future that could conduct chemical medical research in another way than by the use of animals and birds. When Val was at the Ecumen Oaks, she organized the Oaks Color Club, a good way to relax. She also was a member of the Bear Lake Beavers 4-H Club and a senior citizen volunteer in Hutchinson.
Val passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 93 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Val is survived by her nephews, Michael Dostal and his wife, Nancy, Lon Pikal, and Dale Pikal; nieces, Tracy Gustafson and her husband, Randy, Barbara Lilley and her husband, Keith; sister-in-law, Alice Pikal of Litchfield; godson, Alan Adams of Cosmos; extended family members, Kelly Grundmeyer and his wife, Lisa of Blaine, Luke Grundmeyer of Blaine, Mary Schmalz of Hutchinson, Connie Schmoll of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Val is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Pikal in 2012; parents, Vlasta (Roch) and Frank Dostal; brother, Charles Dostal and his wife, Catherine Ann; father and mother in-law, Fred and Cora Pikal; nephew, Patrick Dostal; and brother in-law, Wallace (Wally) Pikal.
