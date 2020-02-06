Jan. 28, 2020
Wallace “Wally” C. Berger, 96, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the spring in Winthrop Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Greg Tobison. Organist was Jon Wheeler. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace,” “Abide With Me” and “What A Friend We Have In Jesus.”
Wallace “Wally” Curtis Berger was born May 28, 1923, in Gibbon, Minnesota. He was the son of Harry and Margaret (Abraham) Berger. Wallace was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Wellington Township, rural Fairfax. He attended the rural Gibbon Country School, District 60, through the eighth grade.
Nov. 12, 1954, Wallace was united in marriage to Hildegard Sommers at First Lutheran Church in Winthrop. Wallace and Hildegard resided in Bloomington. They shared 51 years of marriage together until Hildegard passed away Oct. 17, 2006. Wallace later moved to Hutchinson.
Wallace was employed as a heavy equipment crane operator with various companies in Minnesota until he retired in 1985. He was a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 49 for 62 years. Wallace was also a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, Bloomington Masonic Lodge for 50 years where he was the Masonic Royal Arch Mason and he was also a Zuhrah Shriner.
Wallace enjoyed golfing and fishing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, nieces, nephews and friends.
When Wallace needed assistance with his care, he became a resident at Harmony River Living Center Nov. 26, 2019. Blessed be his memory.
Wallace is survived by his brother Neil Berger and his wife, Donna, of Hutchinson; sisters-in-law, Mary Berger of Anaheim, California and Faye Berger of San Clemente, California; 11 nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Wallace was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Margaret Berger; spouse Hildegard Berger; brothers, Harry Berger Jr., Dwayne Berger; and sister Holly Streseman.
