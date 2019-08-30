Aug. 27, 2019
Wallace S. Stubeda, 95, of Litchfield died Tuesday Aug. 27, 2019, at his home in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday Aug. 29 at Church of St. Philip with a 7:30 p.m. parish prayer service. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. Friday morning, prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Wallace Stanley Stubeda, son of Stanley and Josephine (Jung) Stubeda, was born in St. Paul Feb. 5, 1924. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Francis DeSales. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1941, and also graduated from the University of St. Thomas in 1949. He served in the United States Army during WWII from 1943 to 1946.
He was united in marriage to Pauline Fink Nov. 19, 1949, in St. Francis DeSales, St. Paul. Throughout his life he lived in St. Paul, Belgrade and Litchfield. Wally was an English teacher at Litchfield High School for many years. He was a member of Church of St. Philip where he served on the parish council. He was also active in the Litchfield VFW. Wally received the Bishop's Medal for Distinguished Service. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing hockey, music and watching St. Thomas Football.
He is survived by his children, Douglas Stubeda (Pat Taylor) of Lutsen, Alice (Doug) Peipus of St. Cloud, Stephanie (Jon) Leininger of St. Paul, Jean Johnson (Dan Hesterman) of St. Cloud, Anthony Stubeda of Glencoe, Martin (Chris) Stubeda of Radcliff, Kentucky and Stanley Stubeda of Litchfield; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years Pauline; parents Stanley and Josephine; and infant children, Theresa, Joseph and David.
