Dec. 4, 2021
Walter Steven “Steve" Bragg, 79, of Litchfield, passed away Dec. 4, 2021 at Meeker Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., on Jan. 8, 2022 at the Litchfield United Methodist Church with The Rev. Bill Kerr officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Steve was born Oct. 17, 1942 in Jackson, Ohio. The eldest son of Robert F. and Reba Ruth (Gilliland) Bragg, Sr.
Steve joined the Army in March of 1963. There, he spent 22 years in the service to his country. He was stationed at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, where he met Diane Pherigo, daughter of Alfred and Myrtle (Thompson) Pherigo. They married on Nov. 7, 1965. They shared 56 years of marriage and were blessed with two sons, Michael and David.
Steve was a member of the American Legion Post 104 in Litchfield, life member of the VFW in Jackson, Ohio and a member of the Litchfield United Methodist Church.
Steve is survived by his wife Diane of Litchfield; son Michael of Litchfield; step-daughter Ann (Bryan) Edwards of Vinton, Iowa; legal ward David Sober of Waycross Georgia; brothers, Robert "Bob" (Yoshiko) Bragg Jr. of Jackson, Ohio, and Thomas "Tom" (Kathy) Bragg of Jackson, Ohio; sister-in-law Mary Bragg of Delaware, Ohio; brother-in-law Harold (Sandra) Pherigo of St Cloud; sister-in-law Arlene (Alex) Howanski of Litchfield. Twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son David, brother Gary Bragg, great-grandson Michael Brown III.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your favorite charity.