May 13, 2020
Wanda Jean Nordlie, 96, of Litchfield died May 13 at Bethany Memory Care Center in Litchfield. A family graveside service will be held in June and will be able to be viewed on her obituary page on www.johnsonhagglund.com .
The daughter of Ole and Clara (Voxland) Thoen, she was born on June 13, 1923, in Kenyon. Her family moved to Litchfield when she was 9 years old. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1941. Wanda served in the Army Nurse Corps in the European Theatre of World War II from 1944 to 1946. Her service in saving lives in the liberation of the Ebensee Concentration Camp was honored by the Austrian Government.
On June 22, 1947, she was married to Donald Nordlie at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Wanda worked as a nurse in Litchfield, Albert Lea, New Prague and Cottage Grove. They enjoyed living between Green Valley, Arizona, and Litchfield in their retirement years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and was involved with quilting and WELCA. Wanda enjoyed gardening, rosemaling reading, improving her Norwegian, and playing golf.
She is survived by son Brian Nordlie (friend Jodi) of Stewart; granddaughter Shawn (Matt) Harrington; great-grandchildren Jacob William and Drew Anderson; niece Claire Anne Thoen, and many other loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don and son Dan Nordlie.
Please sign our on-line guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com