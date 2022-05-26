May 22, 2022
Warren DeMuth, 86, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Prairie Bluffs Senior Living Center in Eden Prairie. Funeral service was May 26, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Mary Koon. Casket bearers were, Chris Klucas, Tate Lange, Sean DeMuth and Grant Hatten.
Warren DeMuth was born on Dec. 13, 1935, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Walter and Adeline (Hatten) DeMuth. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1953. He furthered his education as a teacher at Mankato State Teachers College.
Warren was in the Minnesota State Guard during the Korean conflict. While in the Minnesota State Guard, Warren was called into Chaska during a flood and tornado in the early 1950's. He was stationed on the North side of the bridge armed with a shotgun. In 1962, Warren was assigned to guard duty for President Kennedy when he came to Minneapolis.
On Aug. 11, 1957, Warren was united in marriage to Constance Faith Klucas at Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake. This marriage was blessed with one son, Paul. Warren and Connie resided in Bird Island and later moved to Bloomington. They shared 52 years of marriage.
As a youth, Warren trapped fur pelts and helped his grandfather with cemetery lawn mowing. Warren began his teaching career teaching ninth grade English and civics in Bird Island and later taught ninth grade history, civics, and driver’s education in Wayzata. He retired in 1990. Warren volunteered for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Emergency Squad for 18 years. He was also a member of Minnesota Driver's Education Association. Warren was a volunteer fire fighter in Bird Island. He was a Minnesota Rescue Instructor with the Minnesota Rescue and First Aid Association and taught CPR for different fire departments and ski patrols for many years.
Warren enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, working on his Model A and LaFrance fire truck, collecting fire trucks and toy trains. He played snare drum in Bud’s Accordion Band, which played polka and old-time music. Warren had a passion for photography and was in many camera clubs. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandson, Sean, great-grandchildren, and friends.
Warren is survived by his son Paul (Susan) DeMuth of Bloomington; grandson Sean (Brittany) DeMuth; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Daphnie DeMuth; many other relatives and friends.
Warren is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Adeline DeMuth; wife Constance DeMuth.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.