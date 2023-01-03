Dec. 15, 2022
Warren Kempfert passed away Dec. 15, at the age of 86. Memorial service and celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 14, with a gathering one hour prior, at the Shoreview Community Center, 4580 Victoria St N, Shoreview, MN 55126
Warren Walter Kempfert was born June 19, 1936, in Deadwood, South Dakota to Belvin and Florence (Kramer) Kempfert, where Belvin was a miner in the Black Hills gold mines. In 1938, Belvin and Florence moved their family to Silver Lake, where they purchased a farm. Warren grew up working the farm, telling stories of picking raspberries and driving farm equipment. In his senior year of high school, Warren had a tractor accident where he tipped the tractor over and was pinned below for many hours. He would often mention during his adult life how he could feel the weather change because of the pins in his leg.
Warren was baptized in South Dakota, and confirmed in his faith at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie.
He graduated from Lester Prairie High School in 1954, and he would often “brag” how he graduated third in his class, even though there were only 11 kids in his graduating class. After high school, Warren attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis where he studied carpentry. Later in life he would love to drive through south Minneapolis and point out the series of houses he helped build in the mid 1950s - “we built all the houses between 84th and 96th - Aldrich, Bryant, Colfax, Dupont, Emerson…” He became a gifted woodworker and has several patents for designs and tools he created.
In 1957, Warren married Donna Mae Westermann. They had two children, Shane and Shannon.
In 1959, Warren enlisted in the Army, and was initially stationed in Ft Hood, Texas. From there, he moved to Tacoma, Washington. In 1961, Warren and his family moved back to Minnesota, and Warren began his career at 3M in Hutchinson in the quality department of the new magnetic media plant. He held many positions, including supervisor over the ball mill area, culminating in his final role as safety manager for the magnetics plant.
In 1980, Warren married Terry Lynn Gustafson at Lake Gogebic, Michigan. They were married for 42 years and have three children, Mitchell, Nicholas, and Micalie.
During his life, Warren would pack his family into the car and venture to exciting places throughout the US, enjoying the time in the car, camping, and visiting the sights throughout the country. He loved the west and collected rocks and fossils from the mountains and the beach.
Warren considered himself fortunate to retire at a young age in 1994 at which time he and Terry embarked on several new business ventures. For many years, they ran Kempfert DeSign, making custom sandblasted signs for people across the nation. In the early 2000’s he and Terry both started working with glass, and he has been passionately creating custom stained-glass pieces for family, friends and even creating beautiful beveled crosses for each confirmand at their church. Each piece was uniquely beautiful, a perfect example of his attention to detail, and his ability to create timeless, high-quality works of art.
Warren is survived by his wife Terry; brother Wally Kempfert of Brookings, South Dakota; sisters, Sue Mackedanz and Cyndi Smith, both of Hutchinson; children, Shane (Colleen) Kempfert of Middlebury, Indiana, Shannon (Bradley) Rasmussen of Hutchinson, Mitchell (Evidio Domingo) Kempfert of Shoreview, Nicholas (Marco Garcia) Kempfert of Robbinsdale, Micalie Kempfert of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Nathanial (MacKenzie) Kempfert, Ashley (Steven) Chambers, Branna Rasmussen, Kylie Rasmussen, Alexandra Domingo, and Isabela Domingo; great-grandchildren, Arden and Lennox Kempfert, Pierson and Leighton Chambers; and many other in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Belvin and Florence Kempfert; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Arvin Ortloff; sister-in-law Carol Kempfert; brother-in-law Dan Smith; father and mother in-law, Harding and Evelyn Gustafson.
Warren will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.