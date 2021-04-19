Nov. 22, 2020
Wayne A. Luedtke, 68, of Hutchinson, husband of Pam, passed away Sunday Nov. 22, 2020, in Grove, Oklahoma. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Visitation is 9-11 a.m.
Wayne August Luedtke was born July 15, 1952, son of Rudolph and Gertrude Luedtke. Wayne was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchison. He received his education at Our Savior’s Lutheran School and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1970.
On Aug. 11, 1973, Wayne and Linda (Terwedow) were married. This marriage was blessed with three children, Alan, David and Michelle. They lived on the Luedtke farm and enjoyed daily farming operations. After leaving the farm life Wayne was an over-the-road trucker.
On Feb. 22, 2004, Wayne was united in marriage to Pamela Ann Van Heuveln and resided in Cedar Mills. Wayne enjoyed riding his Harley and going to Sturgis, South Dakota. After retiring, Wayne and Pam enjoyed traveling to Texas during the winters.
Wayne is survived by his wife Pam of Hutchinson; children, Alan Luedtke of Arkansas, David (Stacy) Luedtke and Michelle (Andy) Hooper; step-children, Tabitha (Tony) Benton, Paul (Ambree) Getz, and Casie Zaske (special friend John DeMeyer); grandchildren, Ethan, Kylie and Levi Luedtke, Brodix and Nash Hooper, Mason Getz, Carter Pribyl, Quintin Strait, and Haylee and Hayden Zaske; sister Roxann Field; and sister-in-law Marilyn Luedtke.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Gertrude; sisters, Karon and Donna (Brinkman); brother Rodney; and brothers-in-law, Howard Brinkman and Milton Field.
Wayne will be dearly missed by many relatives and friends.