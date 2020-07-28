July 25, 2020
Wayne C. Hansen, 72 of Windom, passed away July 25, at Birchwood Cottages in North Mankato. A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 22, at Zion Methodist Church in Danube.
Wayne was born Aug. 5, 1947 to Vernon Hansen and Nyla (Taylor) Schuknecht in Windom. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years as a signal man and a one-year tour off the coast of Vietnam.
Wayne attended Jackson Vo-Tech where he earned his journeyman degree. He worked for Renville-Sibley Cooperative Power Company in Danube, for 29 years.
Wayne enjoyed woodworking, reading, and working in his flower garden.
He married Carol (Hemann) Hofmeister on April 13, 1996 in Renville.
Wayne is survived by his wife Carol; daughter Rachel Baerg Hansen; three sons, Brett, Travis and Kyle; several grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister Margo (Ron) Rinehart; brother Pete (Audrey) Hansen; and sister-in-law Ruby Hansen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and grandparents.
Please share a memory of Wayne and sign his online guestbook at mankatomortuary.com. Northview-North Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family.