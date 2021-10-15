Wayne Christie, 67

May 18, 2021
Wayne S. “Bub” Christie, 67 of Litchfield, died on May 18, 2021, at Indian Point Campgrounds in Duluth. A Celebration of Life will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at 4B’z Event Center, 905 W 5th St., Litchfield.
Wayne is survived by his daughters, Charlene Christie of California and Kelly (Eric) Thompson of Duluth; sister Karen Zoller of Kimball; sister-in-law Vera Christie of Litchfield; three grandchildren, Kayla, Nash, and Clara; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Joyce (Ultican) Christie; brother Bruce; sister Gwen; and his son Wayne Daniel Christie. Wayne always made a point to visit his son’s gravesite to bring flowers and talk to him.
