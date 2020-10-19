Wayne D. Settergren of Moorhead passed away Wednesday at his daughter’s home in Waconia, surrounded by his loving family. A gathering of family and friends is 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, with a prayer service at the Johnson Funeral Home, 141 E. First St., Waconia. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1000 14th St. S., Moorhead. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in the Fargo National Cemetery.
Wayne Settergren, or Boppa as he was affectionately called, lived each day for Jesus Christ. He was a true man of God. One of his passions in life was to catch fish. The only thing that gave him more enjoyment than catching fish was sharing his catch with neighbors and the elderly or shut-ins from our church.
If Boppa had a tagline in life, it would be, “Got time for a quick game?” Anyone who loved or knew Boppa best knew he was the master of games. From cards to board games, Boppa always had time for a quick game. Win or lose, it never mattered; it was fun to play. The games he did not like were hid under the couch and sold at the garage sale.
Boppa was born on his mother’s 21 birthday in 1945. As a young boy, he grew up on a farm near Darwin. As a young man, he attended St. Cloud College and earned a degree in accounting. Boppa joked that his college degree and draft notice to the war were dated the same day. Wayne served his country in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970, although he preferred working at a desk over fighting.
After returning from the war, Wayne married the love of his life, Betty (Rannow) Settergren. They started their life together in Junction City, Kansas, where he served his last year in the army. Early on, they lived in Hutchinson and Willmar. He spent his career working in the trucking transportation industry.
Their marriage was blessed with two children, Kari (Settergren) Wayman and Neal Settergren. The years raising their children were spent in Moorhead, where Wayne served on various church and Christian school boards. He was treasurer of his church for over 20 years. Wayne also enjoyed gardening, bowling and watching the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins and North Dakota State University Bison.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty (Rannow) Settergren; daughter Kari (Settergren) and Mike Wayman of Waconia; son Neal and Terri Settergren of Troy, Illinois; six grandchildren, Connor, Nolan, Caleb, Courtney, Joshua and Noah; brother William Settergren; sisters, Elna McCutchen and Kathy Koenig; aunt Doris Christensen; and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Inez Settergren; sister-in-law Sylvia Settergren; and brother-in-law Lee Koenig.
Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, johnsonfh.com.