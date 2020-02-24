Feb. 17, 2020
Wayne L. Micka, 85, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service was Saturday, Feb. 22, at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. Interment was in the Bohemian National Cemetery in Rich Valley Township, rural Silver Lake. Officiating was the Rev. Murphy Ashley Jr. Organist was Jacki Rossi. Soloist was Barb Wawrzyniak singing “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.” Congregational hymns were “Just A Closer Walk with Thee” and “Sweet Hour of Prayer.” Honorary urn bearers were Dale Ewald, Bob Bowen, Ken Merrill, Jerry Brooks, Ken Bentz and Bob Krcil. Urn bearer was Eric Micka. Military honors were provided by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Wayne Lyle Micka was born in McLeod County May 6, 1934. He was the son of George and Mildred (Krcil) Micka. Wayne was baptized as an infant at the Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education at Komensky School District 11 in McLeod County and graduated from Hutchinson High School with the class of 1952. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and graduated in 1954.
Wayne volunteered for service in the United States Army in October 1954 and was honorably discharged in October 1956. He served as a Morse Code radio operator in Mannheim, Germany, after going to signal school in Stuttgart, Germany.
On Jan. 12, 1957, Wayne was united in marriage to Barbara Madden of Marshall at the Methodist church in Marshall. Their marriage was blessed with two sons and one daughter, Greg, Dorann and Jeff. Wayne and Barb have resided in Hutchinson since 1957.
Wayne worked for the state helping to test dairy cattle before going to college. After military service, he then was employed at 3M in Hutchinson for 34 years, 31 of those years as a supervisor.
Wayne belonged to many organizations. He was a member of Temple Lodge 59 of Masons, a member of Zuhrah Shrine of Minnesota, Crow River Shrine Club, a longtime member of Kiwanis, and he served on the McLeod County Fair Board for more than 50 years. He also served more than 50 years on the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture Alumni Association Board of Directors, two of which were as president.
He was a member of American Legion Post 96, VFW Post 906, a Third District officer for eight years, and he was a member of Disabled American Veterans. Wayne was also a member of the Gopher Campfire Club and the Brownton Rod and Gun Club. He sang in the Hutchinson Choristers men’s choral group, played in two "old-time bands” for more than 30 years, and he also played in the University of Minnesota band. He helped organize a swing band at the university that played for many school events and at area high schools for “Sock Hops.”
Wayne was involved with the Western Fraternal Life Association and served as district vice president for about 10-15 years. He volunteered as a caretaker of the local WFLA building and grounds, the old Komensky School.
He sang in church choir for many years at the Congregational Church in Hutchinson and in recent years the Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. He is also a member of the Mariners group at the church.
In Wayne’s early years, he was a 4-H Club member and started his years of playing ball as a 4-H member. He then continued to play both fast pitch and slow pitch ball until he was 52 years old. It was then that his body said, “That’s all.”
While he was working, he spent much time teaching CPR to any group that requested it and seventh- and tenth-graders in many area schools. In his spare time, he partnered with Vic Arlt to umpire baseball and softball and to referee basketball and volleyball. In the last 10 years or so, he was very involved in Relay for Life fundraising for cancer research.
Blessed be his memory.
Survived by his wife Barbara; children, Gregory Micka of Burnsville, Dorann (John) Sinclair of Stillwater and Jeffery Micka of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Eric Micka and Lisa Micka; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents George and Mildred Micka.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.