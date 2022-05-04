April 28, 2022
Wayne M. Rischmiller, 83, of Collins Township, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Willows Landing Senior Living in Monticello. Memorial service was Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. Clergy officiating was the Rev. R. Allan Reed. Organist was Karen Buckentin. Congregational hymns were, “How Great Thou Art”, “Amazing Grace” and “The Old Rugged Cross”. Urn bearer was Rylin Rischmiller. Military honors by New Auburn VFW Post 7266.
Wayne Merlin Rischmiller was born on Feb. 11, 1939, in New Auburn. He was the son of Harold and Gertrude (Hahn) Rischmiller. Wayne was baptized as an infant on Feb. 26, 1939, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth on April 24, 1952, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn. He received his education in Glencoe, and was a graduate with the Glencoe High School class of 1957.
Wayne entered active military service in the United States Marines on Sept. 17, 1956, at Minneapolis. He received an Honorable Discharge on Sept. 16, 1958, at Great Lakes, Illinois, and achieved the rank of Corporal.
On May 17, 1961, Wayne was united in marriage to Mavis Lena Klukas at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gaylord. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Kurt and Daniel. Wayne and Mavis made their home in New Auburn for 11 years, before moving to Collins Township, McLeod County, where they farmed west of Lake Marion. They shared 40 years of marriage before the passing of Mavis on Oct. 2, 2001.
Wayne was employed as a production scheduler at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing in Hutchinson. He retired Dec. 31, 1996.
Wayne was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. He was also a member of the New Auburn VFW Post 7266. Wayne was also member of the Brownton Baseball Association and a life member of the Rod and Gun Club.
Wayne enjoyed fishing, hunting, restoring old vehicles, and working on his hobby farm. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Wayne passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Willows Landing Senior Living in Monticello, at the age of 83 years. Blessed be his memory.
Wayne is survived by his sons, Kurt (Peggy) Rischmiller of Hutchinson, Daniel Rischmiller of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Alex Rischmiller, Nikki (Philip) Rischmiller Grosvenor, Jacob Rischmiller; great-grandchildren, Rylin Rischmiller, Payton Rischmiller, Aden Rischmiller, Loretta Rischmiller, Charlotte Rischmiller, Dakota Rischmiller, Colton Rischmiller; sister-in-law, Dixie Rischmiller; many other relatives and friends.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Gertrude Rischmiller; wife Mavis Rischmiller; brother Dale Rischmiller; sister Audrey Schuette and her husband Raymond.
