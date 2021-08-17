Aug. 2, 2021
Wayne W. Scott, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Aug. 2 at his home in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, Aug. 17, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Pianist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Soloist was David Skaar. Musical selections were "Precious Lord, Take My Hand", "Here I Am, Lord", "On Eagle's Wings", "Amazing Grace", "You Are Mine", "Song of Farewell", "Battle Hymn of the Republic". Urn bearers were Michael Scott, Karen Scott, Thomas Scott. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Wayne Scott was born Sept. 21, 1932, in Russell. He was the son of Walter and Blanche (Makovsky) Scott. Wayne was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He graduated from Pine River High School in 1950 and from Bemidji State University in 1952 with a two-year provisional license in Elementary Education. He earned a B.S. Degree in 1957 from Bemidji State and furthered his education at the University of Minnesota earning a Master's Degree in Curriculum and Instruction. In addition to these degrees, he also earned a remedial reading and special education license from St. Cloud State University.
Wayne was drafted into military service in the United States Army Jan. 15, 1953 in Fort Sheridan, Illinois and served his country during the Korean War as a weapons instructor and general supply specialist at Fort Riley, Kansas and Camp McCoy, Wisconsin. He received Honorable Discharge from active-duty Jan. 14, 1955, in Fort Riley, Kansas and achieved the rank of Sergeant.
Wayne's teaching career began in Barnesville, where he taught 6th grade before being drafted into the army. Upon his return, he taught 4th and 5th grade for one and a half years in Pine River, before settling in Hutchinson as an elementary teacher in 1957. After 11 years in the classroom teaching 4th and 6th grade, he moved into K-12 Remedial Reading for six years and then spent 20 years in Special Education. His career spanned 40 years before retiring in 1995.
While teaching in Hutchinson, Wayne met Barbara (Flynn), a Kindergarten teacher. They were married Aug. 22, 1959, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in LeSueur. This marriage was blessed with three children, Michael, Karen, and Thomas. Wayne and Barbara resided in Hutchinson and proudly raised their children. They shared 60 years of marriage. The two of them enjoyed trips to Duluth and various Minnesota casinos.
Wayne was a loving husband, amazing father, and committed educator for the Hutchinson Public Schools. He was Hutchinson Public School's first-ever special education coordinator. To many people, he was known as the calm man with the answers. To others, he was known as "Mr. Special Ed". In addition to teaching and coordinating the special education program, he also served on numerous committees and served in leadership roles for the school district. He was the membership chairman for the Hutchinson Education Association, chief negotiator for the teachers of Hutchinson Public School District #423. He was known to be a numbers guy, but mostly for his patience and persistence in striving for a fair contract for the teachers. His efforts did not go unnoticed as he was nominated for Teacher of the Year in 1988 by his colleagues and became the Jaycee Educator of the Year in 1993. He was described by his colleagues as very calm, an excellent listener/problem solver, and well respected by administration, teachers, paraprofessionals, parents, and students.
Wayne served the community in many ways as a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Parish Council, a representative for St. Anastasia on the Diocesan Council, reader at church, and St. Anastasia School board member. He worked at the McLeod County Fair every summer in ticket sales for over 20 years. Wayne was a member of the Hutchinson Tennis Association, member of the American Legion Post 96, and he delivered Meals on Wheels for many years alongside his wife during retirement.
Wayne's kindness, dry sense of humor, words of wisdom, generosity, and thoughtfulness will be forever loved and forever missed; blessed be his memory.
Wayne is survived by his children, Michael Scott and his wife Mary, Karen Scott, Thomas Scott; brother Darrell Scott and his wife Ann; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Blanche Scott; wife Barbara; sister Dorothy King; brother-in-law Orville King; sister-in-law Donna (Flynn) Browne; brother-in-law William Browne; nephews, David Browne and William Browne; niece Jeannie Brown-Lambert; many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.