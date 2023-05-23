March 27, 2023
Wesley Willard Schmalz, 82 years young, earned his angelic wings and transitioned from this earth to Heaven on March 27. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Please plan to arrive at Assembly Area #1 at least 15 minutes before the time of the service.
Wesley was born to Andrew and Irene Schmalz on Aug. 8, 1940 in Lester Prairie. He graduated from Lester Prairie High School in 1958 where he was captain of the football team.
From 1958 to 1962, Wesley served as a sonarman in the Navy. He earned his Bachelor’s degree with a double major in psychology and sociology from the University of Minnesota. During his college years, Wes played football for the MN Gophers and sang with the U of M Glee Club. He was involved with body building and participated in the Mr. Minnesota Bodybuilding Competition. He went on to work as a counselor and football coach for Concordia Academy.
In 1967, Wesley married Mary Barrick at the Student Lutheran Chapel at the U of M. Wesley then started his own landscaping business.
His passions in life included coaching for his children's athletic teams, landscaping, participating in the Minneapolis Police Band, music, visiting family members, participating as an active member in the church, playing the piano with his daughter, playing the harmonica, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Wesley is survived by his loving family; wife, Mary; son, Matthew (Liz); daughter, Helena; grandchildren, Evan, Kate, Garner, Lauren; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.