Feb. 4, 2022
Wilbert C. Becker, 97, of Hutchinson formerly Penn Township, McLeod County, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Arlington. Funeral service was Friday, February 18, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Winthrop with interment in St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery, Penn Township, McLeod County. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Bob Miner. Organist was Kris Becker. Soloist was Kris Becker, "I Can Only Imagine". Congregational hymns were, "Softly And Tenderly, Jesus Is Calling" and "Amazing Grace". Casket bearers were Benjamin Schiro, Devanne Schiro, Tiffany Weller, Dave Weller, Tony Becker, Kate Becker, Tyler Becker, Katasha Becker, Brittney Becker.
Wilbert Carl Becker was born on Aug. 12, 1924, in rural McLeod County. He was the son of Alfred and Adeline (Pischke) Becker. Wilbert was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at St. John's Lutheran Church, Mountville, Dryden Township, Sibley County.
On June 6, 1948, Wilbert was united in marriage to Helen Kelm at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Penn Township, McLeod County. This marriage was blessed with four children, Mavis, Marsha, Dean, and Mark. After their marriage, the couple farmed in Penn Township, moved to Round Grove Township after retirement, and in 2012 they moved to Hutchinson. They shared 73 years of marriage when Helen passed away on June 6, 2021.
Wilbert was a hard-working, dedicated farmer most of his life, running a dairy operation until 1983, then cash crop for a few years before retirement. He was an active member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, served on the church board, Sunday school superintendent, Penn Township board and road grader. Later he and Helen became members of Peace Lutheran Church in Winthrop.
Wilbert enjoyed softball in his younger years, both pitching and watching local games; he was known for catching barehanded. He also enjoyed gardening, playing cards, cutting wood with a chainsaw for heating their home with a fireplace, and old-time dancing. Wilbert and Helen took many trips, particularly in their retirement years; bus and car trips throughout all areas of the United States, in addition to travel through Europe and to Hawaii. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Wilbert passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Arlington, at the age of 97 years. Blessed be his memory.
Wilbert is survived by his children, Mavis Wheeler of Hutchinson, Marsha (Steve) Frauendienst of Hutchinson, Dean (Kris) Becker of Waseca, Mark Becker of Waite Park; grandchildren, Benjamin (Devanne) Schiro, Tiffany (Dave) Weller, Tony (Kate) Becker, Tyler (Katasha) Becker, Brittney Becker; great grandchildren, Isaac, Olivia, Mason, Keelan, Ashton, Lucas, Blakely; siblings, Ernest Becker, Alfred Becker Jr., Harvey Becker; sister-in-law Lois (Kelm) Klitzke of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Wilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Adeline Becker; wife Helen Becker; granddaughter Laura Schiro; nephews, Larry Klitzke, Lance Lade; siblings, Clarence Becker, Marlys (Barfknecht) Seil; brothers-in-law, Daryl Barfknecht, Rufus Klitzke, Loren Lade, Hank Seil; sisters-in-law, Arleen Becker, Selda Becker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Reinhard and Elsie Kelm.
